Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
God Bless You, Sudanese Generals
Smoke rises as clashes continue in the Sudanese capital on April 16, 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. (Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
civil war
Sudan
Violence
Conflict
instability

God Bless You, Sudanese Generals

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2023

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, April 17

Warplanes screeching overhead, firing their missiles; tanks and armored vehicles traversing the streets, leaving pools of lava in their wake; military forces barricading roads and dividing regions; bullets whizzing through the air; dead and injured piling up; and citizens, frightened of impending death, holed up in their homes, eking out whatever provisions and water remain. This is not a foreign invasion but a devastating civil war waged between two parties that were entrusted with the nation—but now tearing it apart with extreme ferocity, searing hatred, and sinister violence. The conditions in Sudan recently did not appear promising and no breakthrough was in sight, yet no one anticipated the sudden and alarming escalation that began on Saturday. We had expected that despite the differences between the president of the Transitional Military Council and his deputy, the national conscience would prevail and they would ultimately act with responsibility and integrity toward the Sudanese people, who have been suffering for decades due to the decisions of successive politicians. However, it was evident that this was not the case, and it was clear that the participants in governance have no reservations when it comes to exploiting their people, even though they claim to have their best interests in mind. We, as Arabs, are becoming increasingly hopeful in recent times due to the relative calm in some conflict hotspots, and the concerted efforts to extinguish the flames of strife. Nevertheless, there remain individuals who continue to deliberately and maliciously undermine the prospects of regional stability. Sadly, they often find supporters from within our ranks, either through political naivety or a desire to avenge their opponents, even if it means their country descends into chaos. O wise men of the Arabs, O wise men of Sudan, let us not allow our beloved homeland and its people to succumb to such a bleak fate. Let us put aside our differences, heed the advice of our counselors, and respond to sincere attempts to safeguard our nation from complete destruction. —Hamoud Abu Talib (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.