God Bless You, Sudanese Generals

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, April 17

Warplanes screeching overhead, firing their missiles; tanks and armored vehicles traversing the streets, leaving pools of lava in their wake; military forces barricading roads and dividing regions; bullets whizzing through the air; dead and injured piling up; and citizens, frightened of impending death, holed up in their homes, eking out whatever provisions and water remain. This is not a foreign invasion but a devastating civil war waged between two parties that were entrusted with the nation—but now tearing it apart with extreme ferocity, searing hatred, and sinister violence. The conditions in Sudan recently did not appear promising and no breakthrough was in sight, yet no one anticipated the sudden and alarming escalation that began on Saturday. We had expected that despite the differences between the president of the Transitional Military Council and his deputy, the national conscience would prevail and they would ultimately act with responsibility and integrity toward the Sudanese people, who have been suffering for decades due to the decisions of successive politicians. However, it was evident that this was not the case, and it was clear that the participants in governance have no reservations when it comes to exploiting their people, even though they claim to have their best interests in mind. We, as Arabs, are becoming increasingly hopeful in recent times due to the relative calm in some conflict hotspots, and the concerted efforts to extinguish the flames of strife. Nevertheless, there remain individuals who continue to deliberately and maliciously undermine the prospects of regional stability. Sadly, they often find supporters from within our ranks, either through political naivety or a desire to avenge their opponents, even if it means their country descends into chaos. O wise men of the Arabs, O wise men of Sudan, let us not allow our beloved homeland and its people to succumb to such a bleak fate. Let us put aside our differences, heed the advice of our counselors, and respond to sincere attempts to safeguard our nation from complete destruction. —Hamoud Abu Talib (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)