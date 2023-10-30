Hamas’ Atrocities Exceed Any Nightmare but Are Not a ‘Holocaust’

Ma’ariv, Israel, October 29

The ongoing conflict known as “Operation Iron Swords” has drawn significant comparisons to one of the darkest events in human history: the Holocaust. In this comparison, Hamas, the militant group at the center of the conflict, is portrayed as a modern-day Nazi regime. This is no mere exaggeration; the atrocities committed by Hamas are undeniably comparable—if not worse—than those of the Holocaust. Such a comparison is especially poignant when it comes from individuals who have personally survived the horrors of the Holocaust, and it demands a somber moment of reflection. However, when this comparison is amplified by politicians, journalists, and commentators, it takes on a different weight and holds those individuals accountable for their words. Hamas is an extremist group that few can compare to in terms of sheer brutality. Its members, who have infiltrated our communities, are depraved individuals whose atrocities surpass any horror imaginable. The magnitude of their actions is unparalleled since the tragic events of the Holocaust. However, to liken this to a holocaust would be an injustice, and the significance of this distinction cannot be overstated. In the aftermath of war, it is only natural to reevaluate our educational curriculum and consider adding a new chapter to the history of the recent conflict. While some may argue that the current war holds more relevance for students, we must be wary of overlooking the lasting impact of past events. The Holocaust, in particular, should not be reduced to a mere footnote, as it carries important lessons that we witness on a daily basis. Neglecting the survivors and consigning their experiences to a distant corner of history would be a disservice to their memory. The Holocaust remains a singular event in history, a horrific demonstration of abysmal hatred and a shocking combination of murder and abuse against innocent civilians of all ages. While similar atrocities have been witnessed in recent decades in places like the former Yugoslavia, Darfur, and Rwanda, none have matched the magnitude and systematic nature of the Holocaust. What made the Holocaust truly unparalleled? Six million Jews—a third of the Jewish nation—were mercilessly slaughtered in just four years across over 20 countries. The perpetrators, who came from a supposedly “civilized” culture by Western standards, were led by a democratic regime that ultimately devolved into tyranny and genocide. The Holocaust serves as a haunting reminder of the consequences of unchecked hatred and discrimination. As antisemitism continues to rear its ugly head in various forms, it is critical that we never forget the lessons of this dark chapter in history and work towards a future where such atrocities never happen again. The majority of those who committed acts of murder during the Holocaust did so with premeditation, using the Jewish community as a scapegoat for their deep-seated animosity. In some cases, these individuals faced consequences for their actions. The leader of the SS explicitly prohibited looting and emphasized that carrying out mass slaughter without even taking a single cigarette was the moral test for these murderers. It is worth noting that the majority of those who engaged in torture, rape, and robbery during this horrific event belonged to other nations. One significant disparity between the Holocaust and our current reality lies in the fact that the Israel Defense Forces now actively fights against our enemies, ensuring that they cannot repeat their atrocities. However, during the Holocaust, the Jewish people had no state or army to protect them, rendering them entirely defenseless until the war came to an end. The individuals who saved Jews during this time, particularly the Jews among them, acted with great courage amid a world that had turned a blind eye towards their suffering, even after days or years had passed. As humans, we are no strangers to the depths of pain, grief, and rage. But even in the midst of these trying emotions, we are also capable of incredible mental fortitude and unwavering hope. This is especially crucial as we strive towards victory and beyond. It is vital that we continue to learn and educate about the Holocaust, so that we may extract both national and human lessons from it. Through this, we can emerge wiser, stronger, and more morally resolute than ever before. —Aryeh Barnea (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)