Hillary and Biden are Made from the Same Material

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, March 20

Despite being overshadowed by the state of emergency declared around the world to tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the Democratic nomination process for the US presidential election is reaching its final phase. Only two viable candidates are left in the race: former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Democratic Party is still recovering from its defeat in the previous presidential election, when Hillary Clinton lost the race against Donald Trump. Back then, many in the party were hopeful that Clinton could win, not only because of her impressive credentials but because she was a woman. If an African-American had been elected to office, they posited, there was no reason a woman would not be able to be. Clinton’s odds were particularly promising given Trump’s complete lack of experience in policymaking. The problem with Clinton, however, was not her credentials; it was her relatability. She failed at resonating with the average voter, including women. She was unable to effectively communicate in a way that resonated with the masses. To the average American, she was a detached politician living in an ivory tower. The reason I’m bringing this up is that, unfortunately, the current lead candidate for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, is made from much of Clinton’s material. He is extremely experienced and well-credentialed. He knows the ins and outs of the American political system. Yet he is failing at galvanizing the masses and communicating a relatable message that sticks with the average American. Therefore, barring any drastic improvement, I suspect Biden will meet the same fate met by Hillary Clinton: putting up a fierce fight against Trump but finishing the race just short of beating him in his bid for office. – Ahmad Al-Farraj (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)