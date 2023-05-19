Hinton’s Artificial Intelligence

Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 10

Did the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI), Geoffrey Hinton, make a wise decision when he resigned from his job at Google, citing risks to society and humanity posed by this technology? Is it too late? Nonspecialists in this field are left with many questions about Hinton’s decision to quit. Does Hinton’s resignation suggest that the field is straying into unethical applications of artificial intelligence? What potential risks is Hinton referring to for society and humanity? In his article for The New York Times, Hinton states that “bad actors may try to use artificial intelligence to do bad things.” Could we please have some clarification on this, Mr. Hinton? He also stated, “We have come to the conclusion that the type of intelligence we develop is very different from the intelligence that we have.” Again, we would appreciate further insight on this matter. Hinton’s resignation from Google has raised questions about the risks posed to society and humanity by AI. In his resignation speech, he noted the need for a responsible approach to AI and the importance of understanding the emerging risks of this emergent technology. The implications of AI are far-reaching and often concerning. It is well-known that automation and AI can cause a disruption in the labor market, leading to job losses and the devaluation of certain skills. While the advantages of AI are undeniable, Hinton’s resignation and speech have made it clear that there are risks associated with the technology that must be considered. It is a message that needs to be clarified and detailed further. I admit that I am not an expert on this topic, but I believe that questioning is a key part of learning. The recent resignation of a prominent figure in the field of AI has opened up an important conversation about the potential human implications of further reliance on this technology. Will humans accept machines managing them? Will AI be able to outperform us? Could AI replace doctors, engineers, and judges? What role would this leave for humans? These are all questions that demand further exploration. —Youssef al-Qablan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)