Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Holocaust Education Is for Everyone, Not Just Jews
Visitors view an exhibition at Yad Vashem, Israel's national Holocaust memorial and education center, on the eve of the ceremonies marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem on April 6, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Holocaust education

Holocaust Education Is for Everyone, Not Just Jews

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, April 8

Just like the motto “never again” shouldn’t be directed towards Jews alone, so, too, education on the topic of the Holocaust should be intended for everyone. Every human, regardless of faith or religion, must understand where extremism and racism can lead us. I am the son of Holocaust survivors. My father grew up in Romania. After joining a Zionist youth movement, he left his family home in the countryside and moved to Bucharest. At that time, the fascists came to power in Romania, and Ion Antonescu, the Romanian dictator, joined the Axis powers. My father was imprisoned in a labor camp, forced to work, and starved. In some miraculous way, he managed to obtain forged identification documents and escaped on a ship to Turkey. In 1944, he arrived in Palestine and later fought in the War of Independence. Following the war, he became an emissary for the Jewish Agency in France and North Africa and spent his early days helping Jews migrate to Israel. My father tried to live on a kibbutz but found that the cooperative lifestyle was too difficult for him. He decided to leave his friends and, full of adventurous spirit, traveled with a friend to Canada. My mother, an only child, also grew up in Romania and lived in hiding throughout the war. Her father was a tailor, and his non-Jewish appearance, as my grandfather described, helped him support his family during those years. In 1947, her family sailed to Israel but was captured by British forces and sent to a detention camp in Cyprus, pending the declaration of the state. My mother was 14 when she came to Israel. She attended high school in Jaffa and settled into the nascent Israeli society, but her parents had a hard time coping with the hot climate and moved to Canada. When my father came to Canada, he joined the local Romanian Jewish community, where he met my mother. They got married and raised four children. My parents were very matter-of-fact about their experiences during the war. My mother was a girl while she was hiding and did not talk much about those five years. My father, on the other hand, talked about his time at the labor camp and described how they had to look for food like beggars while working all day to aid the war effort in Romania. He loved to tell the story of his epic voyage at sea. He would smile and joke about his experiences. My father was an optimistic and forward-thinking person. Despite the Romanian background and command of the language, my parents saw themselves as Jews and did not speak of Romania affectionately. In 1992, we returned to Romania with my parents. We visited a house in Bucharest where my mother hid throughout the war. My mother saw an old woman, and in perfect Romanian asked her if she remembered the family who lived in the apartment. “Oh, yes,” replied the old woman who did not recognize my mother, “a family of dirty Jews used to live there.” Growing up in the home of Holocaust survivors affected my perspective in terms of zero tolerance for anti-Semitism. I experienced slight anti-Semitism as I grew up. People would call me a “dirty Jew.” I got into more than one fight and defended my honor, but I was never in any danger to life. The motto “never again” should not be directed only at Jews. It’s supposed to be “never again,” period. It was supposed to be a universal value. I believe that nationalistic sentiment can be a force for good. What could be more unifying than cheering on the country where you live in the Olympics? But we’ve also seen what can happen when this emotion is taken to the extreme, and what harm can be done when it is turned into xenophobia. I grew up in a Zionist household, with parents who saw spoke fluent Hebrew and saw the Jewish State being built. They loved coming to Israel and visiting friends and relatives. For me, immigrating to Israel five years ago allowed me to come full circle. It completed the journey my parents had started. My father passed away last year at the age of 100. The resilience and strength of his generation are unique in history. This will be the first Holocaust Remembrance Day and the first Independence Day I will mark since his death, and I will think about him more than ever this year. –Sylvan Adams (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.