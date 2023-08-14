Human Rights in the Sports Field

Al-Watan, Egypt, August 5

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the French Council of State denied the request of Muslim athletes to be allowed to compete in the hijab, as it went against Article 1 of the French Football Federation’s regulations that forbid any kind of clothing or slogans that identify religion. This decision has caused some Muslim athletes to relocate for professional opportunities abroad. On July 30, 2023, the Moroccan national football team competed against South Korea in the second round of Group H at the Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. The match, held on the grounds of Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia, ended in Morocco’s favor with a score of 1-0. This comes roughly one month after the French Council of State ruling was issued. This match was a defining moment in women’s football: for the first time in history, a veiled player took the field, as Moroccan midfielder Nouhaila Benzina, 25, participated wearing a white hijab that matched the uniform of Morocco’s national team, which wore white. Benzina, a professional player for the Sports Association of the Royal Armed Forces, almost scored a goal and showed her talent throughout the match, although her appearance in a veil was what made this moment so memorable. Benzina regularly wears a hijab in local competitions, and this match serves as a testament to her courage and ambition. Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), expressed his views on the historic moment of Benzina’s first appearance wearing a hijab in a Women’s World Cup match. Through his official Instagram account, Infantino declared that this was a demonstration of the “comprehensive, more tolerant, universal, and diverse” qualities of football with the hashtag “#NoDiscrimination.” For some time, FIFA did not allow headscarves in the world of football due to health and safety regulations. As such, when veiled Iranian athletes were barred from taking part in women’s football competitions at the London Olympics in 2012, controversy ensued. In response, FIFA received numerous requests from countries and players to modify the laws restricting veiled women from playing in international competitions in order to “further football’s development.” This plea was met with positive affirmations from FIFA. On Mar. 1, 2014, FIFA unanimously approved a rule permitting female players to wear a hijab while competing. However, it wasn’t until the 2023 Women’s World Cup match between Morocco and South Korea that this new rule was seen in action. Nahila Ben Zina became the first woman to wear a full-covering headpiece and dress. This momentous decision demonstrates the potential of sport in promoting equality on the international stage. But while FIFA regulations allow the wearing of the hijab, French law still bans it in sports competitions. The French Football Federation has the responsibility to safeguard the fundamental values of the French Republic. This entails taking actions that prevent discrimination on the basis of factors such as sex, sexual orientation, ethnic origin, nationality, geographic location, language, social status, physical appearance, and political or religious beliefs. Furthermore, the Olympic charter guarantees that sports remain neutral in all places of practice. This matter has spurred a debate on the possibility of a contradiction between French law and the rules adopted by FIFA. Specifically, the question has arisen whether French national laws, which generally allow the wearing of visible religious symbols in public, will clash with the regulations issued by some international sports federations. The matter requires attention, as Paris is set to host the 2024 Olympics, which will include women’s football events. Furthermore, it is likely that the French capital will host other women’s sporting events in the future. To ensure that this can happen without violating French law, it is necessary to maintain harmony and consistency between national and international laws and regulations. Any act of proselytization, propaganda, or disrespect will not be tolerated, and persons found in violation of such provisions will be subject to disciplinary and legal action as appropriate. Officials should ensure that these regulations are respected. L’Équipe newspaper has raised the issue of the different positions taken by the French Republic and FIFA with regard to whether or not a veil should be allowed on the field. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has previously expressed his criticism of the idea, and while Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is open to a new law or amendments on the matter, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has declared to the National Assembly that the government is “fully mobilized to ensure respect for secularism in sports.” It is noteworthy that the French still remember the case of Lina Boussaha, a former player of Paris Saint-Germain, whose request to play while wearing the hijab was denied. This led her to transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Football Club. It is imperative that we take action in order to overcome this cycle of discrimination. —Ahmed Abd El-Zaher (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)