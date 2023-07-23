Donate
Islam Is a Victim of Islamophobia
The Media Line Staff
07/23/2023

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, July 12

The phenomenon of Islamophobia relies upon two contributing factors: The first is the unacceptable behavior of certain individuals or groups who perform actions supposedly in the name of Islam, that are in fact far removed from its teachings and values. Such egregious acts give rise to a series of offensive actions wrongfully attributed to Islam. The second reason this toxic trend persists is the activities of anti-Islamic parties that deliberately stoke sensitive issues, disrespect the religious beliefs of Muslims, and provoke them, resulting in some Muslims feeling threatened and others being fearful. Both Islamophobia and extremism are threats to Islam and Muslims. Unfortunately, it is Muslims who bear the consequences of biased ideological beliefs meant to distort their image and suppress their presence in the societies they inhabit, as citizens integral to their homelands. Every time something related to Muslims or Islam occurs in the West, even if a Muslim is the victim, the initial fingers of blame level toward Muslims and a pattern starts. Racism against Muslims tends to burst out on various social media platforms. The term “Islamophobia” first arose in 1997, yet negative perceptions of Muslims have existed for centuries. In 2004, Kofi Annan, the then-United Nations secretary-general, highlighted the need to address the growing animosity toward Islam in the West, which often views the religion in a narrow, negative light and associates it with extremism, violence, and terrorism. This has only served to fuel animosity toward Muslims, giving rise to feelings of hatred and prejudice. Unfortunately, Islamophobia persists in our society to this very day. Those who strive to maintain it or exploit it for political or personal gain stand to be burned by the fire they have started. It is only through small, gradual steps that we can start to eradicate the phenomenon of Islamophobia. This starts with a discourse of tolerance and openness to Muslims, considering them equal members of society, and engaging in dialogue to help foster justice and equality for all citizens, regardless of their faith or beliefs. Awareness of this problem is essential to recognize transgressions and hold extremists accountable. The media must particularly be committed to the cause of spreading tolerance and coexistence and refuse to provide a platform to elements promoting sabotage, violence, and destruction. —Mohamad Ali El Husseini (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

