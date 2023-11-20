Israel in the Wake of Global Protests

Al-Ahram, Egypt, Nov. 16

The ongoing demonstrations against Israel’s unforgivable aggression towards Gaza have been dominating television screens across the world. However, relying solely on these images may not give a complete picture of public sentiment. There are many reasons for this, including the fact that these scenes do not capture the opinions of those who choose not to vocalize their stance in public. In light of the recent horrifying war crimes committed by the Israeli army against innocent civilians in Gaza, the Gallup Institute conducted a new survey on a sample of more than 12,000 Americans just a few days ago. The results, published by the Washington Post, revealed that a significant percentage of Americans (37%) sympathize more with Israel, compared to a mere 15% who express more sympathy for the Palestinians. However, these findings should be approached with caution. In recent years, suspicions have been raised surrounding the manipulation of poll results to sway public opinion in favor of a certain candidate or cause. This was most evident during the US presidential elections, when some polls favored one candidate over the other while others did the opposite. Therefore, the results of this particular poll must be taken with a grain of salt. Yet, Israel’s reliance on the results of these polls is secondary to the overwhelming military, economic, and political support it receives from its allies, who persistently block any attempts to hold Israel accountable in international forums. This unwavering support only strengthens Israel’s resolve in the face of ongoing demonstrations around the world. Take, for example, the confident words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, as he stated that Israel’s aim is to eliminate “terrorists.” He even went as far as to justify civilian casualties as inevitable collateral damage in all wars. Similarly, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared last week that Israel will continue to achieve its objectives and is receiving unprecedented backing on the global stage. Cohen even went as far as to say that even if this support were to diminish, Israel would persist in its mission to destroy Hamas and release all hostages. In summary, while the recent poll results may reflect a certain sentiment among Americans, the true reality on the ground is far more complex and cannot be accurately captured by television footage alone. It is clear that Israel’s actions are fueled not by public opinion, but rather by the unwavering support of its allies and its own determination to reach its goals. As the demonstrations against Israel’s aggression continue, it is essential for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and put an end to this devastating cycle of violence and destruction. Only then can we truly say that justice has been served for the innocent lives lost in this senseless conflict.—Ahmed Abdel Tawab (Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)