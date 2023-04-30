Israel Is Losing Its Chance To Secure a Peaceful Solution

Al-Ahram, Egypt, April 16

The recent weeks in Israel have seen a historic division, not of ethnicities or of the left-right political spectrum, but rather over the country’s historical origins and foundations. Tensions erupted when the government proposed to reduce the power of the judiciary, leading to protests, strikes, and even the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport. Ultimately, Prime Minister Netanyahu appeared on television, comparing his situation to that of King Solomon. Thus, as Israel strives to find its identity, it remains divided and unstable. The recent days have seen a continuation of the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the ongoing violent incursions into Palestinian towns and cities. This is being done under the auspices of religious foundations, zealous settler movements, and far-right parliamentarians. The pattern of violence is usually the same: an attack on a holy place followed by retaliatory missile fire from either Gaza or Lebanon, which then sets off a major Israeli bombardment of Palestinian territories. By disregarding the peace agreements, Israel has dragged the conflict into the realm of religion, where no one can win, and no party can ever accept defeat. In doing so, it is putting itself at risk of losing a chance at peaceful coexistence in the Middle East—a chance that is slowly but surely diminishing before our eyes. —Abdel Monem Said (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)