Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Is Losing Its Chance To Secure a Peaceful Solution
Israeli police clash with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, April 5, 2023. (Screenshot: Israel Police)
Mideast Mindset
Israel
Judiciary
Protests
Violence
coexistence

Israel Is Losing Its Chance To Secure a Peaceful Solution

The Media Line Staff
04/30/2023

Al-Ahram, Egypt, April 16

The recent weeks in Israel have seen a historic division, not of ethnicities or of the left-right political spectrum, but rather over the country’s historical origins and foundations. Tensions erupted when the government proposed to reduce the power of the judiciary, leading to protests, strikes, and even the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport. Ultimately, Prime Minister Netanyahu appeared on television, comparing his situation to that of King Solomon. Thus, as Israel strives to find its identity, it remains divided and unstable. The recent days have seen a continuation of the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the ongoing violent incursions into Palestinian towns and cities. This is being done under the auspices of religious foundations, zealous settler movements, and far-right parliamentarians. The pattern of violence is usually the same: an attack on a holy place followed by retaliatory missile fire from either Gaza or Lebanon, which then sets off a major Israeli bombardment of Palestinian territories. By disregarding the peace agreements, Israel has dragged the conflict into the realm of religion, where no one can win, and no party can ever accept defeat. In doing so, it is putting itself at risk of losing a chance at peaceful coexistence in the Middle East—a chance that is slowly but surely diminishing before our eyes. —Abdel Monem Said (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.