You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Warm Relations With US Likely to Shift Under Biden
Then-US vice president Joe Biden (left) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in March 2016 during a visit to Israel. (US Embassy in Israel)
Mideast Mindset
Joe Biden
Trump Administration
US-Israel relations

Israel’s Warm Relations With US Likely to Shift Under Biden

The Media Line Staff
12/03/2020

Ma’ariv, Israel, November 25

Based on recent appointments made by the Biden-Harris transition team, and given statements made by some of these officials in the past, I think we can all presume that the extraordinarily warm relations that existed between Israel and the US under the Trump administration are unlikely to continue under that of Biden. A Democratic administration is likely to reenter negotiations with Iran. Further, the Democratic approach, shared with the EU, seems to be “first we give, then we take.” If this will be the case under Biden’s presidency, then the US likely will make concessions to Teheran with the hope of getting something in return. The US, under Biden, is less likely to push forward further agreements between Israel and the Arab world. It will certainly refrain from engaging in the shuttle diplomacy launched by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner, the senior advisor to the president. Biden’s formula is more likely to be “first solve your conflict with the Palestinians; then we can discuss relations with the Arab world.” Another grave concern is that the new US administration will veto Israel’s strikes in Syria. Given all of these expected changes, the best thing that the Israeli prime minister can do now is pressure US officials to protect the Arab-Israeli alliance at any cost and ensure that Biden maintains pressure on Iran. Second, Israel ought to formalize and strengthen its direct channels of communication with the countries that already normalized their ties with it. Finally, Israel should make whatever unilateral moves it can make in the West Bank, specifically in the Jordan Valley, before January 20. – Oded Tira, brigadier general (ret.), Israel Defense Forces (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.