Israel’s Existential Question

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, June 8

An objective assessment of the Arab-Israeli conflict proves to be a challenging and multifaceted issue. The ongoing contention is accompanied by grandiose claims, ricocheting rhetoric, and seemingly pervasive tribalism. After the upheavals of the so-called Arab Spring, formerly stable nations have been reduced to smaller entities that often harbor regional ambitions. Israel, meanwhile, has taken to brandishing its strength and privilege with increasing arrogance. As the potential for peace was embraced in many Arab countries, the State of Israel appeared to reinforce its existence, prompting questions in the minds of Israelis about the country’s identity, its governmental system, and its sovereignty. The Abraham Accords have emerged as a boon for the signatories yet also attracted a storm of condemnation from Arab nations. However, it is these very agreements that bring the internal contradictions within Israel to a head. If the leadership that has ruled Israel for the past seven and a half decades has centered the state around security—be it the army, the Mossad, or the Shin Bet—they have ignored the domestic issues that have been swept under the rug. Issues such as the fact that a new generation of Israelis no longer share the same views as their parents, but rather have their own ambitions and aspirations. Consequently, the recent massive protests in Israel had nothing to do with the Arab-Israeli conflict nor the Palestinian issue but rather were focused on the question of Israeli identity. The ruling party is attempting to seize control of the state’s apparatus, including the judiciary system. While Israel may feel secure in its current regional standing, three mistakes made in recent years will further destabilize the country in the decades to come. The first is Israel’s continuous undermining of neighboring countries, and the attempt to push them into wars with pre-state groups. The second is keeping Palestinians suffering and forgoing any potential opportunities that could serve as the foundation for long-term peace, including the Arab Peace Initiative. The third is perceiving peace negotiations with other Arab countries as a topmost priority. In truth, any peace between Israel and any Arab country is simply a stepping stone for a comprehensive peace, contingent upon a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Arab lands and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. In Israel’s ongoing efforts to address its essential questions of existence, identity, and peace, it is embarking on a journey that will be shaped by the developments of the region and, in many ways, will be out of its own control. —Rami Al-Khalifa Al-Ali (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)