June 30 Is the Beginning, Not the End
Opponents of Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Morsi shout slogans during a protest calling for his ouster in the northern coastal city of Alexandria on June 30, 2013. (Ahmed Arab/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
07/10/2023

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, June 28

The date of June 30—marking the overthrow of Mohamed Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood government—will always remain etched in Egypt’s history as one of the country’s greatest feats. This wasn’t a traditional overthrow characterized by tanks and armed soldiers, but a determined battle waged by civilians who realized, in a brief period of two years, that they had been subject to religious exploitation. On June 30, the people and army of Egypt united to make history: they rid the land of the corrupt politics of a criminal group that had poisoned it since 1928. This group injected its poisonous ideology into many countries in an effort to control them. But thanks to the brave action of the people and military, Egypt stands liberated today, with its sight toward the future. This is an achievement unmatched in its significance and one that even Brotherhood supporters cannot tarnish. Ten years ago, Egyptians wrote a chapter in history with their brave and passionate protests. As I recall, I still see the image of women standing at their buildings’ entrances, flags waving, and chants of “down with the rule of the supreme leader!” ringing out. I also remember mothers apprehensively sending their children into the streets to demand the removal of the Brotherhood mafia. June 30th is an iconic date that is remembered for the powerful and moving display of courage by average Egyptian mothers, fathers, and children. It was revealed on June 30 that Egyptians still possess the capacity to discern between right and wrong, and between lost and acquired identity. Additionally, it became obvious that a broad spectrum of citizens—though not all—understand that ridiculing one another undermines the foundation of the nation and blurs the role of religion in everyday life. The journey to modernize Egypt free it from the poisonous grip of political Islam and save it from the deleterious consequences of faith mingled with politics had begun and will continue from that day forward. Yet, this mission still continues. It is something that requires effort from all of us: citizens, as well as political leaders, state institutions, and the government. It is no exaggeration to say that on June 30, the Egyptian “patient” was discharged from intensive care. Now what that patient needed is follow-up, recuperation, and the bolstering of its strength. My sincerest gratitude goes out to all those that took part in these monumental events, on June 30, 2013, regardless of their motives. —Amina Khairy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

 

