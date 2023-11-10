Political Opportunism During Times of Crisis

Al-Ittihad, UAE, November 2

During times of crisis, political opportunism in the Islamic world, particularly among those who align themselves with political Islamic groups, becomes blatant. These individuals race to exploit the situation and rally support from the Arab and Islamic populations through their persuasive rhetoric. The majority, if not all, of the Islamic world recognizes the Palestinian right to establish their state and reclaim their land, in line with the various initiatives proposed for a two-state solution. However, Islamist opportunists reject these frameworks. They do so not out of genuine concern for regaining the entire Palestinian territory—they are well aware that this is an unattainable dream. Instead, they use their tactics of deceit and contradiction to thwart any attempts at finding a realistic resolution for the Palestinian cause, as it serves as a valuable leverage for their political ambitions outside of Palestine. Moreover, the plight of Palestinians remains a convenient tool for inciting unrest among Arab populations against their governments, as well as intellectual and media voices that may dare to expose the falsehoods of these subversive projects. And at the forefront of these opportunists is always the Muslim Brotherhood group. The relationship between society and its leaders is under fire, thanks to the cunning and destructive tactics of the Brotherhood. This diabolical scheme is designed to erode trust between leaders and their people in a desperate attempt to sow chaos. The ultimate goal? To pave the way for the Brotherhood to seize power and manipulate the political landscape to their advantage. But do they care about the stability and unity of our countries? They made their intentions clear during the so-called Arab Spring when they shamelessly colluded with foreign powers to wreak havoc. In their thirst for power, they were even willing to form alliances with the devil himself! The current crisis in Gaza, much like other crises in our region, has once again exposed the glaring contradictions of the Brotherhood. It’s dismaying to see them resort to the same old rhetoric in every crisis, unapologetic about their blatant contradictions. For them, what is said under cover of night is erased in the light of day. Take, for instance, one of their key figures and mouthpieces in a Gulf country who openly supports Hizbullah—a group responsible for the deaths of countless innocent Arabs. He continues to incite Gulf and Arab youth toward futile terrorist projects. At the same time, he boasts of his own children who are studying in prestigious universities of the West, in Canada and America. But he doesn’t bat an eye at pushing other people’s children into the depths of chaos and violence. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the contradictions and lies of those who jump at every opportunity to distract their societies from real challenges, such as development, education, the economy, and global competitiveness. It’s time for the Brotherhood to wake up and take responsibility for their actions. They cannot continue to hide behind empty words and false promises while their societies suffer. The people of the region deserve leaders who are dedicated to progress, not those who thrive on chaos and conflict. It’s time to put an end to the destructive cycle of hypocrisy and lies and work toward a brighter future for all. This crisis in Gaza should serve as a wake-up call for the region to come together and address the pressing issues facing us rather than falling prey to the divisive manipulations of the Brotherhood and their affiliates. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to break free from the chains of distraction and focus on the real challenges at hand. —Suleiman Al-Hatlan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)