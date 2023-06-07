Practical Alternatives to Gulf Agreements

Donate
The Media Line Staff
06/07/2023

Al-Ittihad, UAE, May 31

Implementing collective agreements between GCC states has been a difficult task due to administrative, regulatory, and legislative reasons associated with getting all six member states to reach a consensus. However, there might be a practical way forward. A new model for cooperation in the Gulf region proposed the idea of GCC states joining agreements sequentially, as long as two member states have already agreed to their terms. This method allows for a gradual implementation of the agreements, preventing their obstructions and removing one of the biggest hindrances that have stalled significant collective decisions from being made to date. Doing this will push Gulf action forward and speed up the integration of the region’s economies. For example, the anticipated Gulf “Schengen” visa is projected to initially involve Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, with the remaining states joining when they are prepared to do so. It is noteworthy that some members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have signed free trade agreements with various third-party countries in order to capitalize on the potential opportunities these agreements offer, such as increased exports. This wasn’t done collectively, together with all GCC states. Although some negative aspects may result from this approach, the overall outcome is positive, and circumstances surrounding such scenarios are never absolute. It is evident that the development of collective agreements is essential in today’s globalized world. Thus, it is important to establish a pathway towards the implementation of such agreements. This can be done by creating a scaffolding wherein the most developed countries are able to begin implementation right away, providing the necessary incentive that prompts the remaining GCC states to join in. This method is adopted by many global economic blocs, such as the European Union, and is favored by many, as it allows for collective agreements to still be implemented despite the lack of readiness of certain countries. The integrated economic system allows the group to reach a stage of standardized regulations and create a common market, ensuring the continuance of collective agreements and further economic progress. —Mohammed Al-Asoomi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

