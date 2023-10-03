Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Monumental Interview

An-Nahar, Lebanon, September 22

The recent interview conducted by Fox News with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left a significant impact on the global arena. As stated by Bret Baier, Fox News’ chief political correspondent, the prince’s speech covered a wide range of crucial topics that hold great relevance in the realm of international relations. Furthermore, the interview also delved into regional matters. An observer of Middle East politics cannot ignore two crucial takeaways from the crown prince’s remarks. The first revolves around the growing normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Despite initial denials, the Saudi crown prince has recently emphasized the inevitability of this alliance. With each passing day, the two countries are steadily moving towards full normalization of their diplomatic ties; a fundamental point that cannot be denied. On the other hand, the Palestinian issue remains a pressing concern. Its resolution is intrinsically tied to the path of normalization. While the details of the ongoing negotiations have not been disclosed by the crown prince, it is widely known that they center around Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States. These discussions include a series of demands from Riyadh, previously reported in American media, such as Washington’s involvement in the Saudi nuclear program, potentially even allowing uranium enrichment to take place on Saudi territory. Another key element is the potential signing of a security treaty between the two countries, wherein the US would guarantee the safety of Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack. The crown prince has not shied away from addressing the issue of Iran’s nuclear weapons. Despite recent efforts to improve his country’s relations with Tehran, bin Salman has made it clear that Saudi Arabia would not hesitate to pursue nuclear weapons of its own in response to Iran’s acquisition of such arms. This, he argues, is crucial for regional security. The crown prince’s position on this matter is candid and unequivocal, requiring careful consideration from all parties involved—Americans, Israelis, and Iranians alike—regarding the potential consequences of Tehran’s nuclear weapons ambitions. One crucial topic that demands our attention is the progress of the Saudi-Iranian agreement. Although it may appear to be moving at a sluggish pace, it is undoubtedly headed in the right direction. The recent statements made by the Saudi crown prince have shed light on the seriousness of the Iranians in upholding the terms of the agreement. The timing of these statements, coinciding with a visit to Riyadh of a Houthi delegation arriving for negotiations over a peace treaty in Yemen, also reveals the seriousness of the agreement. However, it would be unwise to place all of our hopes on the intentions of Iran. Past experiences have shown that the mullahs are not to be trusted easily. The Iranian regime is known to change its direction at any given moment. We cannot ignore their aggressive expansionist policy in the Arab Levant, from Iraq through Lebanon to Syria. This policy has remained constant, and even intensified, with no significant changes in sight. This can be seen in the continuous production and export of drugs to neighboring countries, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council states. Despite these concerning actions, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman maintains a sense of confidence in the Saudi-Iranian agreement. Indeed, the crown prince was steadfast in his belief that the agreement would yield fruitful results. In this scenario, it is essential for the international community to acknowledge that Saudi Arabia, alongside its Gulf counterparts, has become an influential global player. The leadership of Mohammed bin Salman signifies the future, and it is crucial to recognize this fact. —Ali Hamada (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)