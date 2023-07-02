Donate
Riyadh, Tehran, Direct Dialogue
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) poses for a picture with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on June 17, 2023 In Tehran, Iran. (Matin Ghasemi/Borna News/Aksonline ATPImages/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
China-brokered agreement
diplomatic relations renewal
joint maritime alliance
Iran-Saudi diplomatic ties
Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh, Tehran, Direct Dialogue

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2023

Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 22

The China-brokered agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March was not just a fleeting, superficial event, but rather the basis for the renewal of relations between the two nations, following a rupture that had lasted for seven years. This agreement is an extension of the courageous initiative of His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to strengthen bilateral relations and promote good neighborliness, mutual respect, and peaceful conflict resolution with the kingdom’s allies. Exactly one year after the speech of His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement in the Chinese capital. His Excellency, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his counterpart, Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, took the historic and unprecedented first step of reestablishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. This was done by Iran reopening its embassy and consulate in Riyadh as well as its representation to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah. The next step was Foreign Minister Prince Faisal’s historic and exceptional visit to Tehran—the first of its kind in over a decade—which had great political, security, and economic implications for the two countries and for the region’s future. Minister Bin Farhan met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently to cement and expand the bilateral relations between the two countries. During the visit, the Minister delivered a message from King Salman expressing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries. During the visit, Bin Farhan held talks with key Iranian officials and discussed matters regarding the reopening of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran. The two sides also discussed topics related to the agreement they signed in Beijing, with the mutual aim of intensifying their efforts to bring about peace and security on an international scale. There is no doubt that reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran will have a profoundly positive effect on the leadership, governments, and people of the two countries. The implications of such a resolution could extend far beyond mere politics and reach countless other issues and domains. Such a rapprochement would be a signal to all states that disputes can be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means rather than conflict and strife. Recently, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Dr. Alireza Bikdeli declared that cooperation between the two countries was entering a “new chapter.” Further evidence of this comes in the form of the potential establishment of a joint maritime alliance comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran, which could improve the security and stability of the region. By building upon the positions already established in past agreements and the positive results of the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Tehran, both countries can move forward with various projects to create a promising future for the region. —Muhammad Ali Al-Husseini (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

