Saudi Arabia’s Promising Leadership

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, September 26

Every time Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears in the Arab and international media, it is clear that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading the region to a new horizon. His words, bolstered by the performance of the Saudi economy, demonstrate that a different kind of leadership is emerging. Mark Twain is thought to have said “numbers don’t lie,” and this rings true in the case of the kingdom: The Saudi economy has gone from the 17th largest in the G20 to one of the top seven economies in this group of countries in just a few years. Vision 2030, the giant and ambitious national project spearheaded by the crown prince, has effectively changed the face of Saudi Arabia within a short period of time. The growing economy has led to increased tourism, contributing up to 7% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Furthermore, the crown prince has worked to strengthen legislative structures, support women, and develop Saudi infrastructure. On the international stage, he is making strides in establishing peace and cooperation while also firmly protecting the country’s interests—notably keeping the possibility of obtaining nuclear weapons to ensure the kingdom’s national security. As for Israel, the crown prince is determined for a better life for Palestinians before any normalization takes place. It is evident that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the advocacy of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be an impressive success story in the 21st century. He is a leader of hope not only for the Saudis but the entire Arab region. —Rami Al-Khalifa Al-Ali (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)