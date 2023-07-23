Saving Israel Is Not an Impossible Task

Ma’ariv, Israel, July 14

In an era of intense polarization and tribalism that has come to characterize Israeli society, one finds it hard to not fall squarely into one camp or the other. The current coalition is pushing for what it terms a “legal reform,” a development that draws no small consternation from the opposition camp, which views it as a breach of the state’s pact with its citizens. The public is swift to censure those who shy away from choosing sides. Yet, an undefined and largely neglected group of people believe that the only thing that matters is saving the nation from the chasm of its own deterioration and not ascribing right or wrong in the debate. It appears that an improbable feat may not be so impossible after all. If Saudi Arabia was able to bridge its gap with Iran to protect its border from the Houthi attacks in Yemen, then perhaps all things are achievable. Recently, Palestinian President Abu Mazen visited refugee camps in Jenin, an area known for its hostile sentiment toward the Palestinian Authority, yet he was received with open arms. These examples illustrate that with dedication and perseverance, the unthinkable can become a reality. Through the years that have passed since Israel’s founding, we have seen firsthand the impacts of shifting political assumptions and realities more than once. To cite just one example, Iran was once Israel’s ally up until the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Therefore, in today’s Israel, politicians who support radical agendas and extreme messages have a detrimental impact on public opinion. This vicious cycle clouds reasoning and muddles people’s views, setting an unchangeable narrative in public perception. The alarming situation in Israel cries out for a paradigm shift: one that moves away from an uncompromising adherence to any one camp. Moves must be made to reexamine alternative courses of action; if not, a small, extreme minority—whose representatives hold key positions within the ruling coalition—will inevitably destroy Israel. Contrary to popular opinion, an alternative solution is possible. It isn’t only a suggestion for the romantics and optimists among us; assuming there are any of those left in the country. It requires courage to challenge the status quo and break with the oftentimes stagnant views of the public. In Israel today, compromise is seen as a sign of surrender, and a broad consensus demands strong leadership, wisdom, and a thick skin. Establishing a new paradigm requires courage. First, the members of the camp who are opposed to the current ruling coalition must come together as one. Ego must be put aside for the time being, for unity between the various Zionist parties in the camp and agreement on a single leader are now essential. Once unified, this camp should offer Prime Minister Netanyahu a partnership with certain conditions clearly stated—the immediate exit of most coalition parties from the government; freezing the current legal overhaul; and advancing a constitution as an additional measure to prevent excessive power concentration by any authority. It is essential to attend to a variety of other pressing matters. The faltering education system must be addressed effectively, including the shortage of teachers, lack of oversight in Arab society, promotion of Jewish identity and connection to Diaspora Judaism and Zionist values, as well as education for tolerance and inclusion. Governance issues, law enforcement mechanisms, and crime and violence prevention must also be thoroughly addressed. It is possible to debate the nuances of the changes needed and the requirements for joining the forces for progress in order to restore the nation to its rightful place, but it is undeniable that we must all cease to be entrenched in our views. We are not always right; it is not a sign of weakness to be willing to consider the validity of the opposing perspective. On the contrary, it’s a rare sign of moral courage, and in our current predicament, a fundamental duty we all carry. —Ruth Wasserman Lande, former member of the Israeli Knesset (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)