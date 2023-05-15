Soft Power by Al-Azhar and the Church

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, May 13

At a time of great global upheaval, with economic and political crises, tensions in the seas and oceans, and discord among nations, reports have come out indicating that the UN Security Council has asked the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, and the pope of the Vatican, Pope Francis, to deliver a speech at their June session emphasizing the importance of values of human brotherhood in promoting and sustaining peace. If news of the imam and pope coming together is confirmed, it would be yet another example of how the Egyptian Al-Azhar institution, under the leadership of its esteemed sheikh, is a major contributor to Egypt’s soft power. As a country with a long-standing and dynamic civilization, Egypt’s citizens offer humanity a model of excellence in all aspects of life. Al-Azhar, which has an influential presence in countries across the globe, is an essential force to be reckoned with. Its influence spans far beyond religious realms, extending to economic matters as well. I believe the tolerant nature of Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb of Al-Azhar is a key factor in the institution’s strength in the international arena. He consistently advocates for the tolerant principles of Islam and works to spread the values of tolerance through collaboration between people. He stresses that the verses of the Quran and the teachings of the Sunnah reject violence and hatred, in accordance with the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Egyptian Church has also been active on this issue. Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, patriarch of the See of St. Mark, recently held a meeting with Pope Francis of the Vatican during the visit of the Coptic Orthodox and Catholic Church delegations. The meeting celebrated the 5oth anniversary of the historic meeting between Pope Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III. The Egyptian Church and Pope Tawadros II have showcased the strength of the Christian religious institution to the world. Their successful meeting reaffirmed the cohesion of Egypt’s social fabric and its unity, which enhances its tolerant, civilized image. Such meetings possess a magical effect not only on religious individuals but on people across the globe. It is a point of pride to belong to a country with both Al-Azhar and the Eastern Church and to live among people who embody such levels of tolerance and love. —Abdel Latif El Menawy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)