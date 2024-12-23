Sudan Is Still Forgotten

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, December 19

The crisis in Sudan seems to have slipped from the collective memory of the international community. Abandoned by the media, overlooked by the United Nations, and neglected by humanitarian organizations, Sudan’s plight has faded into obscurity. We remain in the dark about the unfolding events: where military advances are being made, which factions hold control, the extent of victimization, and the severity of the humanitarian situation in the affected regions. I am not pointing fingers at any particular entity—a specific country, experts, media outlets, or research centers—but this oversight appears to be a global phenomenon. The world seems to have entirely sidelined Sudan. The Syrian crisis still garners attention, as does the ongoing Palestinian struggle. The war between Russia and Ukraine remains a focal point, much like the concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The political circus surrounding former President Donald Trump and his influence on the international stage seems to absorb the focus of global think tanks, while Sudan languishes in the shadows. I recently stumbled upon some baffling news from Sudan. The nation, sharing an extensive border with Egypt and integral to the Nile Valley, now operates under two distinct currencies. In regions governed by the Sudanese army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, one currency prevails, while areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces led by Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, use a different currency. The Sudanese government announced a partial currency exchange initiative some time ago. In the seven states under army control, old editions of the 1,000- and 500-pound notes are no longer valid. Conversely, the 11 states controlled fully or partially by the Rapid Support Forces are unable to swap their old currencies for new ones, due to an absence of operational banks or financial institutions. This leaves residents in these 11 states facing a financial crisis, unable to exchange their currency. In public discourse, both offline and online, Sudanese people refer to the “old currency states” and the “new currency states.” This terminology, delineating the country into halves: one under army rule and the other under the Rapid Support Forces, resonates eerily with the division of South Sudan. Ordinary citizens find themselves navigating these two halves as distinct entities, each dictating a different way of life in what should be their unified country. Regrettably, this scenario evokes memories from before the secession of South Sudan, when the notion of “one country, two systems” was prevalent, eventually leading to the split and the creation of two volatile states. Now, new terms and narratives suggest the potential rise of another secession, as if Sudan is poised on the brink of yet another division. Despite the glaring visibility of this issue, the world remains inactive, with no solutions forthcoming. Perhaps earthly solutions have been exhausted, leaving only hopes for divine intervention—hopes that celestial compassion might be more forthcoming toward the Sudanese than human empathy. —Abdel Latif El-Menawy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)