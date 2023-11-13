The Concept of ‘Peace at Any Cost’ Brought Us Disaster

Maariv, Israel, November 12

In recent years, Israel’s political leaders, supported by the security establishment, have clung to a misguided notion of pursuing peace at any cost. An egregious example of this is the ill-fated attempt to secure calm in the south by wiring Qatari funds to Hamas. This misguided perception only brought about failure on an unprecedented scale, severely tarnishing Israel’s reputation and weakening its position both globally and regionally. Throughout the series of military conflicts that have plagued us in recent years, Israel has found itself reluctantly drawn into battles, rather than acting as the initiator. These conflicts always seemed to occur at the most inconvenient moments, catching us off guard and ill-prepared. Our response, unfortunately, has often been characterized by short-term operations and superficial measures, lacking the necessary intensity and a comprehensive view of the challenges that lie before us. We have failed to consider the broader context, thus failing to grasp the full extent of the genuine threats we face. Regrettably, the ongoing war with Hamas today merely serves as a continuation of the same flawed approach that has proven to be a resounding failure in the past; an approach that persists to this day. The inherent danger in this approach could potentially lead us to a scenario where the international community forces a premature cease-fire upon us, without fully achieving our goal of eradicating Hamas and its leaders, securing the release of all kidnapped and captive individuals, and pushing Hizbullah far beyond our borders. Such a conclusion would bring about the devastating destruction of Israel, and nothing less. The eyes of the world, particularly the neighboring nations, are closely watching us, observing from the sidelines as they assess our response to the tragic failure we witnessed on Black Saturday, October 7. We find ourselves now on the 37th day of this war, whereas during the Yom Kippur War, on the 19th day, IDF soldiers were already marching on the main path toward Damascus and Cairo. It is, therefore, inconceivable that the mighty IDF, equipped with cutting-edge technology such as F-35 planes, Merkava Mark 4 tanks, state-of-the-art intelligence and espionage, and professional commando units, cannot simultaneously contend with the terrorist armies of Hamas and Hizbullah. As someone with intimate knowledge of the security apparatus and the military, I make this statement with utmost sincerity: The IDF is fully capable and must emerge victorious! I possess no doubt in this regard. Our paramount issue lies in the ineptitude of our leadership and political establishment, who have replaced strong decision-making with feeble inclusivity, determination with indolence, and initiative with an unsettling passivity. It is precisely what Betar head Ze’ev Jabotinsky cautioned against when he wrote “Silence is despicable.” The somber reality we find ourselves in today is a direct consequence of the ceaseless stream of excuses concocted by the political elite, both for their own benefit and that of the Israeli people. There have been no bold initiatives undertaken in the Gaza Strip due to the purported focus on Lebanon and Hizbullah. Likewise, no decisive actions have been taken in Lebanon, for we must apparently concentrate on Iran. And yet, no substantial measures are being implemented against Iran itself, under the pretext that it requires coordination with the United States. This policy of constant excuses must be ended. The persisting dominance of a failed ideology and outdated politics are indisputable and allow me to present just a few glaring examples. Al Jazeera, a well-known platform for terrorist organizations worldwide and a key propaganda tool for Hamas, persistently spreads a toxic mix of hatred, incitement, and falsehoods against the State of Israel. Shockingly, this channel continues to operate freely, even enjoying official recognition from the government’s press office. Additionally, the urgent need for the establishment of a missile corps, an imperative in these times like never before, is sadly being stifled due to the discomfort it brings to the entrenched defense establishment. Furthermore, the government lacks the willingness to divert coalition funds toward the war effort and close any redundant government offices. Amid these pressing matters, guess what occupies the Prime Minister’s Office? The quest for collecting documents from past cabinet meetings that could portray Netanyahu in a negative light—all while Hamas leaders luxuriate in the world’s most opulent hotels, devoid of fear or trepidation. Because of such conduct, the nations within the region have brazenly transformed the State of Israel into a hapless punching bag, while the political establishment stands idly by, devoid of any reaction. The Jordanian foreign minister launches daily attacks against us; the queen of Jordan denies the heinous acts committed by Hamas in her interviews on CNN; the prime minister of Qatar, in a meeting with the French foreign minister, shamelessly accuses Israel of perpetrating genocide. In addition, the Houthi rebels from Yemen have declared war on Israel, launching missiles without any retaliation. Among the casualties of this ill-fated policy are 200,000 Israeli citizens who have been forced into becoming refugees within their own land. A substantial number of these displaced individuals hail from the northern region, particularly those residing in towns adjacent to the border fence, as well as those near our northern border. They cannot return to their homes as long as thousands of Hizbullah militants continue to position themselves along the perimeter. The events observed in the south serve as an alarming reminder that we must not allow a similar disaster to unfold in the north. For the State of Israel to persevere, it is crucial that the entire world comprehends and acknowledges our standing as the foremost regional powerhouse, poised to exert forceful action at any given time and in any location within the Middle East, unfaltering and resolute. It is only through this unwavering stance that we can reclaim the crucial element of deterrence and reinstate a much-needed sense of security among our nation’s citizens. The era of chasing silence at any price must come to an end. We must cast aside the remnants of passivity, discard the feeble concessions, and bid farewell to defeatism. Now is the opportune moment to allow the IDF to emerge triumphant. —Member of Knesset Avigdor Lieberman (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)