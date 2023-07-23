The Durra Gas Field and Security of Kuwait

Al Qabas, Kuwait, July 12

The Durra gas field, located between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is one of the 30 largest natural gas fields on the planet. Reports of gas reserves in the joint field vary but reliable estimates point to roughly 15 trillion cubic feet of gas. Thanks to this natural resource, Kuwait can meet most of its domestic gas needs. Furthermore, the joint field also contains oil. Last year, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to begin preparing for the extraction and production of gas, however, Iran recently petitioned for a share of the field’s reserves. Both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia believe the field to be exclusively theirs, finding no legal backing for Iran’s claim. The demarcation of the maritime borders with Iran puts an end to the dispute regarding the Durra field and precludes any potential future conflict between the countries. Iran has an agreement to demarcate its maritime borders with the State of Qatar, so why does it not include Kuwait in such an agreement? Kuwait has historically been eager to maintain good relations with Iran and is determined to keep the Durra field from disrupting this peaceful relationship. We can only hope that all parties involved in this affair will take a proactive approach to resolving the issue, either through direct negotiations or through international arbitration. The Kuwaiti Government and its people’s stance is to adhere to the rule of law and international agreements, and refuse to establish facts on the ground. The issue of the Durra field exemplifies the need for bolstering external strategic security arrangements through collective defense alliances for the purpose of preserving Kuwait’s independence, prosperity, and border integrity—especially given the turbulent climate in the region. The security of a nation is of utmost priority, for without it, economic and political progress is futile. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that citizens and inhabitants of their country feel safe and secure. As an adage states, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” meaning that people should learn from, and thereby avoid, the dangers and mistakes of the past. With divine will, safety and security will be granted to Kuwait. —Khaled Mohamed Boody (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)