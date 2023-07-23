Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Durra Gas Field and Security of Kuwait
(Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Mindset
Durra gas field
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Iran
maritime borders

The Durra Gas Field and Security of Kuwait

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2023

Al Qabas, Kuwait, July 12

The Durra gas field, located between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is one of the 30 largest natural gas fields on the planet. Reports of gas reserves in the joint field vary but reliable estimates point to roughly 15 trillion cubic feet of gas. Thanks to this natural resource, Kuwait can meet most of its domestic gas needs. Furthermore, the joint field also contains oil. Last year, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to begin preparing for the extraction and production of gas, however, Iran recently petitioned for a share of the field’s reserves. Both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia believe the field to be exclusively theirs, finding no legal backing for Iran’s claim. The demarcation of the maritime borders with Iran puts an end to the dispute regarding the Durra field and precludes any potential future conflict between the countries. Iran has an agreement to demarcate its maritime borders with the State of Qatar, so why does it not include Kuwait in such an agreement? Kuwait has historically been eager to maintain good relations with Iran and is determined to keep the Durra field from disrupting this peaceful relationship. We can only hope that all parties involved in this affair will take a proactive approach to resolving the issue, either through direct negotiations or through international arbitration. The Kuwaiti Government and its people’s stance is to adhere to the rule of law and international agreements, and refuse to establish facts on the ground. The issue of the Durra field exemplifies the need for bolstering external strategic security arrangements through collective defense alliances for the purpose of preserving Kuwait’s independence, prosperity, and border integrity—especially given the turbulent climate in the region. The security of a nation is of utmost priority, for without it, economic and political progress is futile. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that citizens and inhabitants of their country feel safe and secure. As an adage states, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” meaning that people should learn from, and thereby avoid, the dangers and mistakes of the past. With divine will, safety and security will be granted to Kuwait. —Khaled Mohamed Boody (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.