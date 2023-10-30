The Gaza War May End With a Coup in Favor of a Major Settlement

An-Nahar, Lebanon, October 28

Many anticipated that “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” carried out by Hamas on October 7, would incite a regional revolution. This military, political, and social strike, which shook Israel to its core, has since become the focal point of global attention. However, amid the chaos of the ongoing Gaza war and its looming aftermath lies a key aspect that demands recognition: the long-neglected Palestinian issue has resurfaced and taken a prominent position on the international agenda. The atrocities witnessed in this war will undoubtedly pave the way for potential changes, challenging the current political climate and prompting serious efforts in search of a viable solution for the Palestinian problem. It is time for the international community to revitalize these efforts, despite Israel’s unwavering stubbornness. In the aftermath of a significant blow, Israel finds itself mired in political stagnation regarding its conflict with the Palestinians. The once hopeful strategy of waiting for time to pass while steadily encroaching on land meant to be returned to the Palestinians is no longer a viable option. The extreme views held by the parties within [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will inevitably be ousted from the serious political discourse in Israel. Despite the current climate of anger and dwindling sense of security within Israeli society, as well as a decline in faith in the Israeli army, the country will eventually be compelled to veer away from its previous path and embark on new, more productive routes toward a political solution. This shift will undoubtedly take time and will not happen without challenges for Israeli society, as it comes to terms with the notion that lasting stability necessitates a balanced negotiation with the Palestinian side. At the very least, this will require a return to the concept of land for peace and a renewed commitment to the two-state solution. It is clear that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides will be faced with the task of justifying their respective approaches to resolving the ongoing conflict. A significant shift is expected to occur on the Palestinian front as well. Following the destructive events of the Gaza war, and with the implementation of a cease-fire and the safe release of all hostages, there may be an opportunity for a resolution to be reached with the support of Arab and international powers. This could involve removing the leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other influential military and political factions from Gaza, and distributing them among various Arab nations. Such a move would be considered a major coup and could potentially pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future for both sides involved. It would also alleviate some of the tensions and disagreements currently plaguing the region, allowing for a fresh start and the possibility of a mutually beneficial agreement. This agreement will put an end to Hamas’ control over Gaza and establish a peaceful state within its borders. This will be achieved through the deployment of Arab and international forces to ensure the well-being of the Gaza people, protecting them from any potential Israeli aggression. This peacekeeping effort will continue until democratic Palestinian elections can be held in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. At that point, the Palestinian Authority may assume a transitional role in managing the affairs of Gaza. The idea of a political solution to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza is gaining traction in major Western and Arab capitals, including Moscow and possibly even Beijing. The aim is to establish a balanced environment and protect the interests of international powers, with the ultimate goal of preventing any future wars. However, the presence of militant groups, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in Gaza poses a major obstacle to any political resolution. At the same time, the continuation of the far-right government in Israel hinders the progress of peace talks. Therefore, the proposed solution involves advocating for a political transformation in Israel, which may come to fruition amid mounting criticism of the failures of Netanyahu’s administration. A more rational and peace-oriented government could then take its place. Those in support of this approach argue that the withdrawal of Hamas and Islamic Jihad from the equation is crucial, both in terms of military and security. With the current Gaza conflict stirring up old tensions, there is a chance to achieve this goal. As such, various ideas and proposals will undoubtedly be presented in front of international decision-makers. However, it is also worth noting that unforeseen developments could pave the way for alternative outcomes. —Ali Hamada (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)