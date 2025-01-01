The Importance of Humor in Everyday Life

Al Qabas, Kuwait, December 28

In my memory, I carry hundreds of humorous anecdotes and jokes spanning political, social, and various other themes. I’ve even shared some of my personal funny experiences in several articles. Western society, in particular, is renowned for its celebration of stand-up comedians—those talented individuals who captivate audiences from the stage with their jokes, often engaging with the crowd to create a delightful atmosphere of happiness and camaraderie. Some of these comedians have amassed significant wealth, with the highest earners bringing in up to $70 million annually through numerous live performances. Legends like the late George Carlin and Richard Pryor, alongside those who retired after earning hundreds of millions, such as Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, and many others, mark the pinnacle of this art form. Saudi intellectual Ibrahim Al-Buleihi emphasizes the crucial role of humor, noting its study by three eminent American thinkers. Renowned cognitive scientist Daniel Dennett, along with his colleagues Matthew Hurley and Reginald Adams, explored the topic in their book Inside Jokes: Using Humor to Reverse-Engineer the Mind, published by a leading American scientific institution. This work was translated into Arabic, complete with an extensive introduction by Qais Qasim Al-Ajrash, and published by Dar Sutour. The authors argue that humor is an essential aspect of our cognitive framework, a rich resource illuminating the mental processes at play within our brains. They assert that humor will continue to evolve as time progresses, taking on new dimensions and concepts, thus maintaining its impact. Possessing a sense of humor is a noble human trait, often seen as a mark of intelligence. It brings comfort and joy, as Charlie Chaplin famously stated, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” It’s heartening to observe, especially on social media platforms, that those in the Arab Gulf have a pronounced sense of humor. This is a cheerful indication, as laughter is a quintessentially human quality, with some even suggesting that it is one of the most distinct attributes of being human, leading to the expression: A human being is inherently a creature of laughter. The ability to amuse others and intuitively respond to humor highlights intelligence; humor epitomizes the beauty of human interaction. While some might not catch a joke’s meaning immediately, sharp-minded individuals often grasp it before the punchline is delivered, leading to hearty laughter—a testament to both intelligence and life’s simple pleasures. People yearn for things that are amusing and comforting, which drives them to comedy shows. A person known for their humor is beloved, and those around them seek their company. Recognizing laughter’s importance in human life, disciplines like philosophy, literature, and science have explored its nuances. Laughter has gained such prominence that it has evolved into a standalone field of study, often referred to as “the science of laughter.” The eminent French philosopher Henri Bergson even penned a book dedicated to laughter. Psychology regards laughter as a remedy for human suffering. Dr. Daniel Siegel, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, observes that the world is rife with psychological pain. Consequently, renowned psychiatrist Patch Adams harnessed the power of humor and laughter to alleviate misery and infuse happiness into people’s lives. Stephanie Davies’ book Laughology complements this perspective, asserting that “humor is a cognitive skill” that thrives in an open environment, diverse knowledge, and adaptive interactions. The realm of humor encompasses a variety of expressions, including laughter, sarcasm, irony, smiles, joy, and other spontaneous emotions. Today, satirical literature stands as a prominent literary form, prompting detailed studies of humorists celebrated for their comedic brilliance. —Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)