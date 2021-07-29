The Saudi-Emirati Alliance and Attempts To Wreak Havoc in the Region

Al-Etihad, UAE, July 20

From time to time, allegations that promote a dispute, crisis, or tension between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia come to the surface. Any follower of Gulf and Arab affairs realizes that there are many actors who seek to sabotage the Emirati-Saudi alliance. This alliance serves as the only stumbling block that stands in the way of Iran’s expansionist and conspiratorial project in the region. The regimes, states, and terrorist organizations that try to wreak havoc around us would have undoubtedly succeeded in doing so had it not been for the vigilance and strength of the Emirati-Saudi alliance. The two sister countries are currently working to support international efforts aimed at restoring security and peace in all Arab countries. The truth is that, despite the efforts to undermine this alliance, the ties between UAE and Saudi Arabia are becoming stronger and tighter with each passing day. They are strengthened by close cooperation and security coordination, political dialogue, and ongoing consultation between members of both governments. This unshakeable bond was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, during his visit last week to Riyadh, where he said, “The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is growing stronger and stronger and continues to promote the common good for both countries and the region at large.” The growing strategic relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are based on solid and rooted foundations that consist of brotherhood, solidarity, a common destiny, respect, and mutual appreciation. The UAE is aware that the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of the region’s security, stability, and safety due to its great weight and influence on the regional and international arenas. Therefore, the relations between the two countries were, are, and will continue to remain strong. The UAE and Saudi Arabia stand together with resilience and determination, against the forces that threaten the security of the region. –Youssef Al-Haddad (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)