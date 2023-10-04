The Solution: Economic Integration With the Kingdom

Al Rai, Kuwait, September 27

The rules of politics in the Gulf region have been shifting in recent years. A focus on our own interests instead of non-alignment has become the criterion for interaction with other states. Most importantly, we must strive for real economic development that gives us the stature we deserve around the world. Under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, countries in the region have realized the need for external changes in order to secure a brighter future. His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has taken bold steps to revolutionize the region’s political landscape, both domestically and internationally. As we are situated along strategic wealth and shipping lines, our role as regional negotiators is paramount. This has been demonstrated in multiple ways, such as the kingdom’s role as host for a series of summits attended by leaders from the United States, China, BRICS nations, and the G20. Gulf countries have also taken an active role in mediating conflicts and diversifying trading partnerships, including arms purchases. Although Kuwait has not enjoyed the same progress as its elder sibling, Saudi Arabia—which has achieved tremendous internal and external success in the last few years—there is no doubt that Kuwaiti economic integration with the kingdom is of absolute importance. Working together, there is no reason why both countries shouldn’t become a regional and global success story. This partnership has the potential to open up new regional and global markets, drive investments towards new sectors, stimulate trade, and achieve unprecedented rates of development in the Gulf. In short, it is our most promising path to security and prosperity. —Jassim Marzouq Boudi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)