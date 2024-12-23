There’s No Need for a Constitution Right Now

Al-Ahram, Egypt, December 19

In the face of a myriad of crises, Syrian society must carefully prioritize its challenges to navigate a path forward from its burdensome and protracted predicament. Effective prioritization is essential for progress in a situation that will inevitably take years to ameliorate. Given this context, it is prudent to delay the drafting of a new constitution until the most pressing and dangerous issues are resolved. This strategic postponement aims to prevent any additional conflicts that could reignite tensions before the turmoil of years past has fully subsided. Lessons from other Arab nations reveal that premature constitutional debates often spark discord rather than progress. Political elites who become embroiled in disputes over the formation of constitution-drafting bodies, and subsequently in fierce disagreements over specific articles, risk derailing the transition process entirely. Disputes centered on pivotal issues like state identity can ignite conflicts that prove difficult to quell, potentially leading to renewed internal strife. Crafting a constitution demands a broad consensus, a task increasingly challenging in pluralistic societies and crisis-stricken nations. In Syria, a profound pluralism exists, accompanied by deep-seated disagreements that sometimes verge on contradictions concerning the state’s identity and guiding principles. Under such circumstances, embarking on a new constitution should only commence after a protracted period of mutual political understanding among societal factions, coupled with eradicating negative stereotypes that breed domination and exclusion. The immediate need is to foster a political atmosphere conducive to genuine dialogue, enabling diverse groups to engage in realistic interactions, free from preconceived notions. Hence, the recommendation is to adopt a concise constitutional declaration encompassing essential articles to define the new government system and the fundamental guidelines for managing national affairs. Given the procedural nature of these articles, reaching a consensus should not be overly challenging. This interim declaration could provide a functional governance framework for several years, a period during which deep-seated wounds might heal, encouraging Syrians to embrace a culture of acceptance, tolerance, and unity. Only then will the task of drafting a full constitution become more feasible, or at the very least, less daunting. —Wahid Abdel-Meguid (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)