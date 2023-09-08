Trump: The Preferred Republican Candidate

Al-Ittihad, UAE, September 1

On August 23, eight Republican contenders vying for the 2024 presidential nomination faced off in a debate hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate, claiming that since his lead in public opinion polls was far-reaching, it would be a fruitless endeavor. Trump has other things to focus on. He must gear up to answer to four criminal charges from federal and state courts for violations he apparently committed in the past, during and after his presidency. The presidential debate accomplished nothing to shift Republican politics. Among the contenders were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson (former governors of New Jersey and Arkansas respectively), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. When posed with the question from the debate moderators of Fox News as to whether they would still back Trump should he become the Republican nominee yet be convicted of criminal activity by a jury, six of the eight participants quickly indicated their support, while only Christie and Hutchinson refused to stand for him. The debate displayed the enduring influence of Trump and his backers within the Republican Party. Except for Ramaswamy, the contenders are intensely hoping that Trump’s campaign will wither in the upcoming months, though only Christie and Hutchinson are willing to voice this desire. Others must moderate their criticism of Trump to retain the support they need from Republican voters come the primaries early in 2024. The debate still managed to pull in a wide audience and international media attention. Most political observers credit Nikki Haley, the only female in the debate, with an impressive performance. She has denounced Trump and his administration for authorizing trillions of dollars in spending and expanding the federal debt. She exchanged heated words with Ramaswamy, accusing him of naiveté and inexperience in foreign policy, particularly with regard to the United States’ relations with Russia and China, and its support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. Her remarks about the contentious issue of abortion, which has become a major concern for Republicans given that most Americans—especially women—oppose the more restrictive laws that many of her fellow conservatives have been eager to support, were particularly sound. Other noteworthy debates unfolded between Mike Pence and Chris Christie. Ron DeSantis, who had been the leading candidate in the polls to mount a challenge to Trump, has put in an underwhelming performance and has failed to turn his fortunes around. With only four months left until the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, the time for action is now. Further opportunities for DeSantis and his rivals to showcase their policies and platforms are scheduled for September 27 at the Reagan Library in California. Dates for additional debates in October and November have yet to be announced. It appears that President Trump may be unwilling to participate in the remaining presidential debates. Poll numbers, however, may force his hand. Should his numbers start to wane, particularly in New Hampshire, where Republican Governor Chris Sununu is campaigning hard against him, Trump will have few options other than to debate. If candidates like Chris Christie remain in the race, Trump will be up against a fierce adversary, which could spell disaster for him. —Jeffrey Kemp (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)