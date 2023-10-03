UNESCO’s Lie Is a Wake-up Call for All of Us

Maariv, Israel, September 21

This week, history repeated itself as UNESCO added Tel Jericho to its list of Palestinian World Heritage Sites, reigniting the ongoing cultural injustice that exists within the organization. It is no secret that the Palestinians have long sought to tie their connection and attachment to the ancient city of Jericho, claiming it as their own. However, this claim is baseless and unsubstantiated, as the site has a well-documented and undeniable history as a Jewish site from biblical times and throughout the chronicles of the Jewish people. Despite our unwavering knowledge on the matter, the recent decision by UNESCO serves as a shocking reminder that these blatant falsehoods continue to be perpetuated. It is a call to action that demands we address and rectify these egregious actions. In this particular ruling, we found ourselves at a disadvantage. Our preparations were insufficient, and we failed to solidify the Jewish significance of this location on a global scale. However, we must keep a level head. This is a minor setback that can easily be overcome if we handle it correctly. It’s no surprise that UNESCO’s decisions have consistently shown hostility towards Israel, disregarding the rich Jewish history and its ties to the land. The recent decision claiming that Israel is an “occupying force” in the Old City of Jerusalem is a prime example of the ongoing political game being played by the international community. It is a clear double standard, considering that just two months prior, the same governing body declared all Israeli actions in Jerusalem as null and void. This includes the misguided ruling that questions Israel’s historical and religious ties to the Western Wall. Just as we have done in the past, it is imperative that we react with prudence and negate any such biased decisions. The same approach must be applied to this recent ruling. It is time for our leaders to show strength and defend our rights to Jerusalem, our home. It is imperative to recognize that UNESCO operates with a blatant political agenda, consistently pushing anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian initiatives. The organization was founded by nations hostile to Israel, mainly Arab countries. This creates a skewed balance within the organization’s ranks and turns historical and cultural matters into political questions. It is no coincidence that the United States, the largest contributor to UNESCO with a 22% budget share, withdrew its membership in the organization in 2017 following its anti-Israel bias, prompting Israel to do the same. Doubts have been raised by various nations regarding the objectivity of UNESCO’s decisions, and it is possible to take action to address this. Hence, the solution to UNESCO’s decisions is clear: We must firmly assert the Jewish heritage in Israel and actively promote Israeli heritage on the international stage. The battle for psychological, historical, and territorial dominance is currently being waged in Judea and Samaria. Numerous groups are determined to eliminate any trace of Israel’s presence in these lands, both physically and historically. This struggle manifests itself daily through the illegal expansion of Palestinian villages into Jewish territory, the pavement of roads to disrupt Jewish territorial contiguity, and the deliberate obliteration of Israeli archaeological sites. It is our duty to fortify the Jewish heritage in these lands, safeguard our historical sites, and deepen our understanding of history in the very places where our ancestors and prophets once walked. It is imperative that we take decisive action to rally countries around the world against the recent UNESCO decision. As custodians of historical sites across Judea and Samaria and beyond, it is our responsibility to uphold our heritage and pass on our unwavering conviction. Our connection to the land of Israel is indisputable, and it is our duty to preserve it globally. —Shai Alon (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)