Uprising of Armies in Africa

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, September 6

Recent military coups in West Africa, the Sahel, and the Sahara share two commonalities: They took place in formerly French-colonized countries and their military leaders expressed animosity towards France. This collective sentiment raises the question as to whether the hostile attitudes expressed toward France can be attributed to the growing anti-immigrant sentiment in France or if they originate from a separate source. France has remained steadfastly calm in the face of the recent coups against elected democratic regimes. Despite demands from the international community to dismantle illegitimately formed governments installed by coup plotters and their cronies, France has opted to disregard this issue. In Niger, where Presidential Guard Commander Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the president, France didn’t flinch. Its ambassador remained in Niamey, and the 1,500 French troops stationed in the country have not been evacuated. No one can predict what steps French President Emmanuel Macron and his government will take in the face of recent coup attempts in the countries from which French companies operate. Niger recently ceased to export uranium to France; France is well aware that around 15% of their nuclear plants’ fuel is sourced from Niger. Moreover, prior to the coup attempt, France entered into an agreement with Mongolia to import uranium—the reasoning for this move remains unclear. On the other hand, the Western world must consider the two potential alternatives to the French presence in Africa: China and Russia. What are the Western countries’ positions on this matter? The current conflict over African territories and their immense natural resources harkens back to the “Scramble for Africa” at the beginning of the 20th century, when colonial-imperialist competitions intensified. On the other side of the political equation lies a different set of questions: Can recent coups in African countries, which have totaled eight over the past three years, be seen simply as rehashes of Cold War-era power struggles between the different social, ethnic, and tribal forces vying for control and wealth? Alternatively, could it suggest a new trend of African liberation, led by the military, to sever ties with French hegemony? In reality, French presence in former French colonies was constructed to maintain control from Paris, by tying them to the French African franc and restricting their fiscal independence. Moreover, a morally bankrupt ruling class of African leaders, loyal to the French, was established to ensure their dominion for years to come. Of course, recent events in Africa have mitigated this idea. Questions related to the implications of the recent coup wave in Africa are becoming more pressing and conspicuous. It is clear that many are worried about the potential outcomes of China and Russia’s efforts to fill France’s shoes in those countries. Will Gabon’s coup and subsequent civil unrest be contained or will it escalate and spread across Africa? Who will be the next to fall under this wave? —Giuma Bukleb (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)