What Shapes US-Israel Relations

Ma’ariv, Israel, June 29

Despite the strained relations between Israel and the United States and the declining public support for Israel in America, security and civil ties between the two countries continue to grow due to common threats and opportunities, in addition to Israel’s particular security and civilian skills. The relationship between the United States and Israel transcends political and diplomatic realms. It lies in the hearts and minds of American citizens. A Gallup study from 2023 revealed that 68% of US residents sympathize with Israel, compared to only 26% with the Palestinian Authority. The US public chooses its lawmakers and presidents expecting them to accurately reflect their beliefs, and they don’t forgive those who break their trust. Reportedly, the US legislature has always shown consistent support for Israel, unlike certain US presidents who have been known to pressure Israel. The US Constitution grants the legislative branch equal power to the president. Congress has previously used this power to bring to an end US military involvement in Southeast Asia, Angola, and Nicaragua, and to deepen strategic cooperation with Israel, in spite of opposition from certain presidents. Furthermore, Congress has imposed sanctions on Egypt and Russia despite the opposition of Presidents Obama and Trump. The root of the positive attitude of most American voters toward Israel lies in the legacy of the Founding Fathers, who found inspiration in the story of Moses and the Exodus when crafting the Constitution and the system of the federal government. Despite time diminishing the connection to this legacy, it still holds considerable sway. This connection to the country’s founding story is also affected by demographic shifts in America, which bring with them cultural, ideological, and political changes. In 1990, for instance, there were 20 million US citizens born abroad, while today that number has skyrocketed to 45 million. The Biden Administration’s return to the White House has seen the return of the State Department to prominence in the relationship between the United States and Israel. Simultaneously, we have witnessed a dramatic expansion in strategic cooperation between both countries. With its rise to the fore, the State Department has brought renewed pressure on Israel. Despite its long history of failure in the Middle East, the department is now at the center of political action. In particular, President Biden has been pushing for the removal of a military option against Iran from the table. Contrary to popular belief, the United States does not offer foreign aid to Israel but makes an annual investment in the country. This investment is advantageous to both nations: Israel transfers operational lessons to defense industries in the United States, improving their products, spurring exports, growing the employment base, and boosting the intelligence and combat capabilities of the US security forces. The bond shared by the two countries, which is based on history and strategy rather than politics, provides a meaningful advantage to both nations. —Ambassador (retired) Yoram Ettinger (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)