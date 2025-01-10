Will Elon Musk Mark a Victory in Politics?

Elon Musk, the South African immigrant currently ranked as the wealthiest individual globally, has emerged as a significant figure in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle. Musk is reported to have contributed at least $277 million to bolster Trump’s efforts in swaying Republican voters in key battleground states, most notably Pennsylvania. Following Trump’s electoral victory, Musk appears to have established what seems to be a semi-permanent abode at Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida. His bold and overt attempts to obstruct Congress’ recent bill aimed at funding the government for several months have drawn considerable attention. Whether Musk’s close association with Trump will persist remains uncertain. Trump is known for his disdain for ridicule and for being labeled a subordinate or deputy. He has, in the past, distanced himself from close allies who inadvertently or deliberately challenged his prominence and stature. His initial administration was marred by strained relationships with many of his closest advisors. Yet, might Musk be too affluent and powerful to be dismissed so easily? As the owner of Tesla and SpaceX—two immensely successful enterprises—Musk commands significant influence, a power further amplified following his acquisition of Twitter, now X, in 2020. He has utilized this platform to express his views on politics, the economy, and social issues.

In a recent development, Musk has collaborated with fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, founder of the thriving pharmaceutical firm Roivant Sciences, to spearhead a cost-cutting advisory group named the Department of Government Efficiency. The operational dynamics and authority of this body remain ambiguous, but its function aligns with Trump’s agenda to eliminate wasteful government expenditure and, consequently, reduce the federal workforce. This workforce, from the perspective of MAGA supporters, represents a “deep state” that needs substantial curtailing. They argue that these federal employees, who enjoy extensive legal rights ensuring job security, are responsible for promulgating endless new regulations that hinder activities, particularly those of entrepreneurs eager to pursue new initiatives with minimal oversight. However, an ethical quandary presents itself regarding Musk’s mission to curtail government spending, given that his companies have thrived largely due to government contracts, notably those from NASA, which underpins his successful space endeavors. These ventures have recently gained momentum and profitability, particularly amidst challenges faced by Boeing, one of Musk’s chief competitors in the aerospace sector.

Furthermore, Musk’s current role in American politics is unofficial, as he has not been elected to any public office. Critics argue that his financial resources might afford him immunity from potential scrutiny by a Republican administration, a contention likely to capture Democratic attention and possibly result in judicial proceedings. One cannot overlook Musk’s remarkable contributions as an engineer who designed, developed, and marketed the inaugural successful line of electric vehicles. His space program has revolutionized the technology of reusable rocket launchers, significantly reducing costs. SpaceX stands as a pivotal force in America’s relentless pursuit of space exploration, poised as a leader for potential manned missions to Mars. As long as Musk prioritizes technology and innovation, he will retain his status as a celebrated figure. However, his ventures into the political realm might pose more formidable challenges, given that political triumph generally entails arduous negotiations and intricate compromises. Skeptics question whether he possesses the requisite temperament and mindset for such endeavors. The initial months of the Trump administration will undoubtedly serve as a litmus test of his ability to function as a political advisor. Should he succeed, it would mark yet another remarkable achievement for a man renowned for his unexpected triumphs. —Geoffrey Kemp (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)