Will North African Countries Benefit From the Results of the US Elections?

Al-Arab, London, November 4

The outcome of the US elections has significant global implications, particularly for the Middle East amid conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. However, North African nations seem disinterested, due to their strong economic and security ties with Europe. This relationship limits their ability to partner with the US in diverse areas, focusing largely on security. Yet, a broader partnership with the US could be beneficial, especially as Europe struggles to support North Africa amid its own crises. With European economies faltering, North African countries face economic constraints, leading them to explore new partnerships with the US, China, and Russia, while maintaining their European ties. Tunisia’s interest in Eastern partners like Russia and China reflects a response to limited European support, but such shifts are not straightforward solutions. Algeria’s alignment with BRICS and Maghreb nations illustrates their navigation of global interests. The US could be a valuable partner, but partnerships involve challenges and negotiations. The US has historically viewed North Africa as secondary to Europe, but global shifts have made it critical to international security, prompting US engagement to counter competitors like Russia and China. The US seeks strategic ties with countries like Tunisia, where its role has been more security-focused. Tunisia’s “major non-NATO ally” status in 2015 highlights the potential for deeper cooperation, although tensions over International Monetary Fund support and human rights issues complicate ties. Tunisian President Kais Saied’s resistance to foreign interference adds complexity to US relations, while criticism arises over Washington’s involvement in Libya’s political turmoil. For a broader partnership beyond security, the US and North African nations need mutual engagement strategies, balancing human rights concerns and strategic interests. —Mukhtar Al-Dababi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)