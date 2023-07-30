Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Will Sanctions Help Lebanon Lift Itself Up From Chaos?
Beirut Port in the aftermath of the explosion, Aug. 9, 2020. (Mahdi Shojaeian/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Lebanon crisis
international sanctions
Beirut port explosion
democratic election
French initiative

Will Sanctions Help Lebanon Lift Itself Up From Chaos?

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2023

An-Nahar, Lebanon, July 22

The statement issued by the five-nation group on Lebanon—the US, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt—in its recent meeting in Doha has ended the “time-buying” tactic that Lebanese politicians have deployed to date. The French initiative, which called for the nomination of Suleiman Frangieh for the presidency, was an element in this “buying of time” approach; much like the 2016 agreements that led to the promotion of General Michel Aoun to the presidency. In Doha, the five-nation group put forth presidential, procedural, economic, and sovereign standards to help Lebanon move toward a final solution. Still, some believe that laying out these goals only reveals the hidden intent of not achieving any of them. Many in Lebanon are still hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the region. Yet if carrots won’t work, then the international community will have to use sticks. The United States, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council are ready to implement painful sanctions against those impeding Lebanon’s reconstruction process. A European diplomatic source who keeps close track of the Lebanese issue reported that there is a common agreement between Arab, European, and international parties that sanctions should be utilized if the current crisis continues to unfold. Reports now sitting on decision-makers’ desks in Lebanon point to the investigation into the Beirut port explosion file as a starting point. In my view, the very forces that impede the democratic election of a president in Lebanon are those that obstruct the investigation into the August 4, 2020 port explosion in Beirut. Many of the suspects have enjoyed protection from their political patrons, blocking justice from being served to the 20 European victims who died in the disaster. EU policymakers are considering the option of launching a tribunal specializing in the case, which could work in collaboration with the Lebanese judicial investigator, Tarek Bitar. To ensure accountability, international arrest warrants will be issued for the people identified by Bitar. This action would send a clear message to those who are hindering the political process in Lebanon, while also solidifying a show of solidarity with the Lebanese public. It would set right the path laid out by French President Emmanuel Macron when his initiative failed to address the repeated and continuing call from the Lebanese people for an independent international investigative commission into the Beirut Port explosion. However, a diplomat familiar with the details of the initiative expressed the belief that this solution would provide the necessary push to the forces obstructing the democratic election of a president. He further pointed out that the opposition could leverage other diplomatic levers, such as the inclusion of Hizbullah’s political wing on the European Union’s terrorism watchlist. Still, it remains to be seen whether this vision can be translated into tangible action. For the moment, data suggests that the measures aimed at activating the sanctions clause will be delayed until the second visit scheduled by Macron’s envoy for Lebanon, former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut next week. —Fares Khashan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.