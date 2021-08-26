Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Will There Be Another Malala?
Malala Yousafzai at Girl Summit 2014. (Russell Watkins/UK Department for International Development)
Mideast Mindset
Malala Yousafzai
Taliban

Will There Be Another Malala?

The Media Line Staff
08/26/2021

Al-Arabiya, Saudi Arabia, August 21

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian social reformer, for “their struggle against the oppression of children and adolescents, and for the right of children to education.” These days we are reliving the young girl’s story. Malala Yousafzai became famous when she began attacking and exposing the atrocities committed by Islamic militants who controlled the Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan, where she lived. Under the Taliban’s control, the turbaned militants burned schools, banned girls’ education, forced women to wear burqas, and turned the colorful Swat Valley into a colorless valley. In 2012, a Taliban gunman shot Malala in the head for defying the Taliban and exposing their crimes One bullet hit her directly above her left eye. The Taliban was proud of the act. A Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, stated that “Malala was shot because she was a secular girl, and this should be taken as a warning to other young people like her.” The stories Malala recounted in her journal are telling of the atrocities committed by the Taliban and what life under the Taliban’s control was like. “Today, our teacher asked us not to wear brightly colored clothes because it might irritate the Taliban,” her diary reads one day. “On my way to school today, my friend asked me to cover my head properly, otherwise the Taliban will punish us,” another entry reads. The stories go on and on. The Taliban may claim that it has changed its ways, but Malala’s stories are a stark reminder of the atrocities committed by the group in the past. Many hope that the Taliban will act differently in Afghanistan. Something tells me this is highly questionable. – Abdul Latif Al-Manawi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.