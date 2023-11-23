Weds. Dec. 6 · 9am - 5:45pm • Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Register here

Location: Cumhuriyet Blv No: 124

124 Cumhuriyet Bulvarı Izmir, İzmir 35210 Turkey

Description: CO2fokus Final Conference (hybrid event)

CO2fokus is delighthed to invite you to the final workshop that will be jointly held with our partners.

The workshop will showcase our CO2 utilisation project, CO2Fokus (www.CO2Fokus.eu), that brings together six research organisations and seven industrial partners. The goal of the project was to develop cutting-edge technology able to convert industrial CO2 into DME, a valuable gas extensively used in the chemical and energy sectors providing an alternative to fossil fuel derived feedstock.

To this end, innovative 3D printed catalytic reactors and solid oxide electrolyser cells have been developed within the project and tested in an industrial environment, with a CO2 point source at end-user facilities of SOCAR and PETKIM to evaluate their integration and operation under process relevant conditions.

Fee: FREE