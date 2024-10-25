72 Dead in Gaza Strikes, Hospitals Struggle Under Israeli Assault

Israeli air and ground strikes have killed at least 72 Palestinians across Gaza since Thursday night, according to Gaza health officials. The strikes, which targeted areas in the south and north of the enclave, left neighborhoods in Khan Yunis devastated, killing 38, many of whom were women and children. Survivors sifted through the rubble, searching for relatives and belongings amid mounting casualties.

In the north, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, citing intelligence on Hamas activity in the facility. Medical staff reported the army’s presence terrorized civilians and disrupted operations, leaving emergency wards overwhelmed with casualties. Some patients were evacuated with World Health Organization assistance, though Israel’s military said it facilitated the transfer of patients and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued, targeting additional homes and shelters in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp and Beit Lahiya. The escalation coincides with US-led cease-fire negotiations, with Hamas negotiators seeking terms for a truce and prisoner exchange deal through Egyptian intermediaries.

The intensified campaign has drawn international concern as Gaza’s death toll rises sharply amid ongoing efforts to halt hostilities that began in early October after a Hamas-led attack killed over 1,200 in Israel, leading to severe retaliatory strikes.