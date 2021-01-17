This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Ankara to Broach Touchy Missile Purchase with New Administration 
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (Credit: Meghdad Madadi from Tasnim News Agency)
Mideast Daily News
News

Ankara to Broach Touchy Missile Purchase with New Administration 

Uri Cohen
01/17/2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday said he plans to bring up the delicate matter of Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missiles to President-elect Joe Biden, once the Biden Administration enters the West Wing later this week. After being rebuffed by outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration, Turkey will again offer to form a joint working group with Washington, aimed at smoothing over American concerns regarding the anti-missile system’s threat to US security. “We will show sincere efforts to improve our ties,” Cavusoglu said over the weekend. “We expect the same approach from the Biden administration,” he added, noting he believes that the next four years “will be a more predictable period in our ties.” Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara over its 2017 purchase of Moscow’s S-400 defense systems, while also removing Turkey, a NATO ally, from its F-35 fighter jet program. Turkey warned the punishment was a “grave mistake.”

