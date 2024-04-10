Israel and Hamas at War – Day 187
Previous days
Air Canada has recommenced flights to Israel, landing its first aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport since the pause caused by the onset of war six months ago. This milestone was reached on Wednesday morning, following the airline’s announcement of its return just two days prior.
Starting from this week, Air Canada will offer four weekly non-stop flights connecting Toronto and Tel Aviv. This schedule is set to adjust in May when the frequency of flights from Toronto will reduce to three, complemented by an additional weekly flight connecting Montreal and Tel Aviv.
Air Canada’s cessation of services to Israel was in line with the actions taken by most major international airlines following the outbreak of conflict last October. However, in a sign of returning normalcy and confidence, several carriers, including United Airlines, have already resumed their operations in Israel or have disclosed plans to do so. Furthermore, the anticipated reopening of Ben Gurion’s Terminal 1 in June has paved the way for budget airlines such as Ryanair to announce their forthcoming operations in Israel.
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Wednesday that Hamas has expressed willingness to entertain a deal for the release of hostages. This proposed agreement would entail a phased withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip, eventually culminating in an end to hostilities.
This potential pact includes the guarantee of unrestricted access to the northern Gaza Strip for all displaced individuals and what has been described as a “proportionate” release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.
This shift in stance by Hamas suggests an opening for Israel to secure the release of some hostages without fully committing to a cessation of the conflict or a complete troop withdrawal—conditions Hamas had previously deemed non-negotiable.
The report, citing sources close to the ongoing dialogue, reveals Hamas’ communication to intermediaries Qatar and Egypt that it remains firm on its conditions, mirroring its posture from the last negotiation round. Despite this steadfastness, the report outlines a detailed, phased plan for exchanging captives and prisoners, easing military activities, and facilitating humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.
This plan includes the initial retreat of Israeli forces from strategic locations within Gaza and the cessation of aerial military activities. In return, Hamas would commence the release of civilian hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and the sick, following a predefined ratio for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.
Pope Francis on Monday hosted many families of the hostages taken by Hamas, marking six months since the victims were taken captive on October 7.
Monday’s encounter was the second time that Francis held an audience with the affected families, the first being on November 22.
The 87-year-old Argentinian religious leader is known for his humanitarian efforts and a renewed focus on charity since becoming head of the Catholic Church. He has long advocated for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the unconditional release of hostages, and increased aid for civilians in Gaza.
As part of his diplomatic efforts, Francis also met last November with a group of Palestinians affected by the conflict.
Organized by the Holy See and held at the Vatican, the event featured an hour-long audience with Francis. Photos reveal the victims’ families engaging with him in his private library within the Apostolic Palace.
Each of the roughly 10 family members in the photos held a poster depicting their loved one, taken on October 7.
“He was very clear about his solidarity for the release of the hostages,” Waxman Bakshi, a relative of hostages Agah and Li-Yah Berger, told reporters after the meeting.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed carrying out an airstrike on military infrastructure and positions of the Syrian army early Tuesday morning. This rare confirmation by the IDF marks a notable incident in the ongoing conflict between Israel and neighboring Syria.
The military action targeted the Syrian army’s facilities in Mahajjah, located in the Daraa Governorate of southern Syria, according to an IDF statement. Fighter jets were reported to have engaged the military positions and infrastructure, underscoring the intensity of the operation.
In addition to the airstrike, the IDF disclosed two separate incidents involving artillery fire aimed at Syria. The first instance occurred Monday night when IDF artillery units targeted a Syrian army position in the country’s south. The second instance of artillery fire was a direct response to a detected “launch” from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights, a strategically significant area under Israeli control.
The IDF statement elaborated on the cross-border fire, indicating that “one launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights, there were no casualties. The IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the fire.”