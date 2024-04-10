TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel and Hamas at War – Day 187
Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 8, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Feb. 11, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by Houthi fighters, docked in a port on the Red Sea in the Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah, with Palestinian and Yemeni flags installed on it, Nov. 22, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
Rockets and weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip, Jan. 8, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel and Hamas at War – Day 187

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2024

Previous days

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories
Live Blog
April 10, 2024 12:35
Air Canada rejoins international carriers flying to Israel
The Media Line Staff

Air Canada has recommenced flights to Israel, landing its first aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport since the pause caused by the onset of war six months ago. This milestone was reached on Wednesday morning, following the airline’s announcement of its return just two days prior.

Starting from this week, Air Canada will offer four weekly non-stop flights connecting Toronto and Tel Aviv. This schedule is set to adjust in May when the frequency of flights from Toronto will reduce to three, complemented by an additional weekly flight connecting Montreal and Tel Aviv.

Air Canada’s cessation of services to Israel was in line with the actions taken by most major international airlines following the outbreak of conflict last October. However, in a sign of returning normalcy and confidence, several carriers, including United Airlines, have already resumed their operations in Israel or have disclosed plans to do so. Furthermore, the anticipated reopening of Ben Gurion’s Terminal 1 in June has paved the way for budget airlines such as Ryanair to announce their forthcoming operations in Israel.

April 10, 2024 12:35
Report: Hamas open to hostage release deal with IDF troop withdrawal from Gaza
The Media Line Staff

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Wednesday that Hamas has expressed willingness to entertain a deal for the release of hostages. This proposed agreement would entail a phased withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip, eventually culminating in an end to hostilities.

This potential pact includes the guarantee of unrestricted access to the northern Gaza Strip for all displaced individuals and what has been described as a “proportionate” release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

This shift in stance by Hamas suggests an opening for Israel to secure the release of some hostages without fully committing to a cessation of the conflict or a complete troop withdrawal—conditions Hamas had previously deemed non-negotiable.

The report, citing sources close to the ongoing dialogue, reveals Hamas’ communication to intermediaries Qatar and Egypt that it remains firm on its conditions, mirroring its posture from the last negotiation round. Despite this steadfastness, the report outlines a detailed, phased plan for exchanging captives and prisoners, easing military activities, and facilitating humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

This plan includes the initial retreat of Israeli forces from strategic locations within Gaza and the cessation of aerial military activities. In return, Hamas would commence the release of civilian hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and the sick, following a predefined ratio for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

April 9, 2024 3 pm
Pope Francis meets with families of Hamas hostages, marks 6-month anniversary
The Media Line Staff

Pope Francis on Monday hosted many families of the hostages taken by Hamas, marking six months since the victims were taken captive on October 7.

Monday’s encounter was the second time that Francis held an audience with the affected families, the first being on November 22.

The 87-year-old Argentinian religious leader is known for his humanitarian efforts and a renewed focus on charity since becoming head of the Catholic Church. He has long advocated for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the unconditional release of hostages, and increased aid for civilians in Gaza.

As part of his diplomatic efforts, Francis also met last November with a group of Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Organized by the Holy See and held at the Vatican, the event featured an hour-long audience with Francis. Photos reveal the victims’ families engaging with him in his private library within the Apostolic Palace.

Each of the roughly 10 family members in the photos held a poster depicting their loved one, taken on October 7.

“He was very clear about his solidarity for the release of the hostages,” Waxman Bakshi, a relative of hostages Agah and Li-Yah Berger, told reporters after the meeting.

April 9, 2024 11:02 am
IDF confirms strikes on Syrian army positions following cross-border fire
The Media Line Staff

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed carrying out an airstrike on military infrastructure and positions of the Syrian army early Tuesday morning. This rare confirmation by the IDF marks a notable incident in the ongoing conflict between Israel and neighboring Syria.

The military action targeted the Syrian army’s facilities in Mahajjah, located in the Daraa Governorate of southern Syria, according to an IDF statement. Fighter jets were reported to have engaged the military positions and infrastructure, underscoring the intensity of the operation.

In addition to the airstrike, the IDF disclosed two separate incidents involving artillery fire aimed at Syria. The first instance occurred Monday night when IDF artillery units targeted a Syrian army position in the country’s south. The second instance of artillery fire was a direct response to a detected “launch” from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights, a strategically significant area under Israeli control.

The IDF statement elaborated on the cross-border fire, indicating that “one launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights, there were no casualties. The IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the fire.”

Live Blog
News
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods