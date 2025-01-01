Israel and Hamas at War – Day 453
The Houthi group in Yemen announced it had downed a US-made MQ-9 drone over Marib province on Wednesday, marking the second such incident within 72 hours. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that the drone was targeted using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. “This is … the 14th one of the same type we have shot down since November 2023,” Sarea claimed in a statement aired on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, which also promised to release footage of the incident.
The US military has not commented on the claim. The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel and US-linked assets in the region since November 2023 as part of their declared solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
On Tuesday, US Central Command reported conducting multiple strikes on Houthi facilities in Sanaa and coastal areas, targeting command centers, missile storage sites, and UAV infrastructure. Navy and Air Force operations also intercepted Houthi missile and drone threats over the Red Sea.
Israel on Wednesday confirmed responsibility for a commando operation targeting an Iranian missile manufacturing site in Syria, months after the operation was widely attributed to the Israel Defense Forces.
On September 8, elite troops from the Israeli Air Force’s Shaldag unit carried out a covert raid on the Scientific Studies and Research Center in the Masyaf region, approximately 200 kilometers north of Israel and 45 kilometers from Syria’s western coastline. Iranian forces were reportedly using the site to manufacture precision missiles for Hezbollah.
During the operation, internally named “Operation Deep Layer,” commandos rappelled from helicopters into the underground facility. They secured sensitive documents and laid explosives, successfully destroying the missile production site. Simultaneously, Israeli aircraft struck other targets in the vicinity, reportedly killing at least 14 individuals and injuring 43.