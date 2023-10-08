Israel and Hamas at War – Days 1 to 19
A record number of journalists from around the globe have flocked to Israel to cover the war, according to the Government Press Office (GPO). The GPO has processed 2,050 journalists so far. Leading the pack are journalists from the United States, Great Britain, France, and Germany.
Even countries less known for their Israel coverage like Romania, Argentina, Nepal, and Singapore have sent correspondents. Remarkably, Ukraine, despite grappling with its own conflict, has dispatched two journalists to Israel.
The GPO’s Director, Nitzan Chen, said, “From the moment they are processed until they leave, the GPO provides the journalists with all of the horrors, the testimony, the pictures, and the voices, all in order to prove the absolute justice of Israel in this war on the world’s media platforms.”
In today’s televised speech, among other points, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu referred to taking responsibility for the October 7 Hamas massacre, saying that “everyone will have to provide answers [for the attack], [and] so will I,” adding “but that will only happen after the war.”
Israel stopped issuing visas to UN officials a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Hamas’ October 7 terrorist assault on southern Israel “did not happen in a vacuum,” that it appeared to be brought on by “Israeli occupation.”
The State Department says as many as 600 dual American-Palestinian citizens remain trapped in the Gaza Strip as it’s besieged by bombs.
American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted at least 13 times with drones and rockets over the past week, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to further attack US interests over Washington’s support for Israel since Hamas members killed more than 1,400 people in southern Israel in a shock cross-border attack from Hamas terrorists in Gaza on October 7.
Gaza’s Hamas government said Wednesday that Israeli air strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory during the night killed at least 80 people.
A statement from the government’s media office said “more than 80 people were martyred and hundreds wounded in massacres committed by the occupation (Israel) raids” overnight.
Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas since it erupted on October 7.
At least 100 protesters were arrested in Egypt following pro-Palestinian demonstrations, although some have since been released, according to lawyers working on the cases. The protests, which were state-approved and directed against Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, took place in several locations in Cairo and other Egyptian cities. However, a group of protesters diverged from the sanctioned locations and proceeded to Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Egypt’s 2011 uprising. Security personnel promptly dispersed the crowd at Tahrir Square.
“Tahrir Square was not among the sites approved for the pro-Palestinian demonstration,” stated one of the lawyers. The detentions mark the latest episode of tensions between the Egyptian state and protesting citizens.
At a packed press conference outside Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who was recently released from Hamas captivity, spoke in a soft voice to recount her traumatic experience. Lifshitz was kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz and taken into the Gaza Strip through a complex network of tunnels.
“I went through a hell that we’d never imagined. They rampaged through the kibbutz,” Lifshitz said. She criticized Israel’s border fence, which the abductors “blew up… It was no help at all.” Lifshitz disclosed that around 180 out of 400 residents of the kibbutz were either killed or abducted, according to a New York Times report.
While describing her journey to Gaza, the wheelchair-bound Lifshitz recounted that she was forcibly placed on a motorcycle and taken through fields where she was “beaten with sticks, hurting me badly and making it hard for me to breathe.” She was stripped of her jewelry and watch before being led through what she described as a “spiderweb” of tunnels.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently released aerial images via their Arabic-language social media account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The images appear to show 12 underground oil tanks near the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the tanks contain over half a million liters of diesel fuel.
Adraee criticized Hamas, saying, “While Hamas keeps claiming it does not have enough fuel to support hospitals and food production,” they have ample reserves. He went on to assert that “Hamas-ISIS steals this fuel from civilians and transfers it to its tunnels, rocket launchers, and leaders.”
He concluded by directing residents of Gaza to place their grievances with Hamas leadership, namely Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, rather than Israel, saying, “Residents of Gaza, the address for your complaints is not Israel. It’s Yahya Sinwar, Muhammad Deif, and other Hamas-ISIS members who pushed Gaza into this abyss.”
The Cambridge Jewish Society, part of a union of Jewish students established in 1919, is trying to get the university to drop a motion on its student union’s agenda that endorses “mass uprisings” against Israelis.
Israel’s Government Press Office releases three items to the media: a set of videos, one from a civilian dash-cam from inside a car as it’s being shot up and the other the body cam of a terrorist as he shoots the car and its occupants; a copy of documents translated into English taken from a terrorist that describes careful instructions on how to take hostages and how to kill civilians in a kibbutz. It includes detailed layouts of the dining areas and centers where children congregate with instructions on ways to inflict as much damage as possible.
According to a report, Hamas is contemplating the release of 50 hostages with foreign nationalities out of the 222 individuals currently held in Gaza. The negotiations for these foreign hostages are being mediated by Qatar and are separate from discussions involving hostages with only Israeli citizenship. An Israeli military official was cited as the source of this information. Additionally, a source close to the negotiations stated that any ground offensive by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would significantly lower the likelihood of the hostages being released.
Turkey has dispatched two additional cargo planes loaded with medical equipment and supplies to Egypt, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. This follows Turkey’s earlier efforts this month when it sent three planes of aid and, most recently on Sunday, a medical team and more supplies. Ankara has also offered to treat wounded Palestinians in Turkey and is considering setting up a field hospital at Egypt’s El Arish Airport and Rafah border crossing. Koca mentioned that two more aircraft carrying additional supplies are planned for future deployment.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported an increase in the number of hostages held by terror groups, bringing the total to 222 individuals. Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, revealed that the IDF has notified 308 families of fallen soldiers and families of the abductees. “The revision in the number of abductees is a result of extensive intelligence gathering, including the identification of foreign nationals previously unaccounted for,” Hagari stated. The IDF has designated officers to maintain communication with all affected families, ensuring personalized assistance. Hagari emphasized that the IDF remains committed to all efforts to bring the hostages home safely.
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is spearheading a bipartisan delegation of 10 US senators in Israel, said at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday that “destroying Hamas is non-negotiable.” Graham also warned Iran, suggesting a third war front could open on its borders if Iran broadens the current conflict in Gaza. The senatorial group, initially in the Middle East to promote Israeli-Saudi relations, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, encouraging him to financially support Gaza’s populace until Hamas is dismantled. Several senators said that in their view, once the Israel-Hamas war is over, the crown prince will want to return to the path of normalization with Israel. Delaware Democrat Chris Coons and Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin agreed that Hamas must be eradicated, while emphasizing the importance of the Abraham Accords. The delegation, which represents 10% of the US Senate, also met with Israeli officials Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, discussing military aid amid congressional chaos.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, called for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid for Gaza during a sermon at St. George’s Cathedral in East Jerusalem on Sunday. His message emphasized the principle of discriminating between combatants and noncombatants in times of war. Welby criticized bombings of civilians, stating, “All bombings of civilians are wrong.”
The archbishop also responded to questions regarding last week’s blast at an Anglican hospital in the Gaza Strip, cautioning against jumping to conclusions about Israeli involvement. He warned that such assumptions could propagate antisemitic “blood libel,” a term historically used for false claims against Jews that have fueled antisemitism.
Welby’s visit to the region, his first since the recent Hamas attacks in Israel, aimed to show solidarity with local Anglican communities and church leaders, including the Most Reverend Hosam Naoum, the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem.
Israel’s Defense Ministry has laid out plans to evacuate an additional 14 communities near the Lebanese border. This move comes as conflicts with armed groups in southern Lebanon, notably Hizbullah, intensify. The targeted communities mainly consist of cooperative farms and kibbutzim. Municipalities in the affected regions have been advised to gear up for these evacuations. Previously, the ministry had already instructed residents of Kiryat Shmona, a city near the Lebanese border, to leave their homes. These actions are in response to a surge in hostilities that commenced on October 7, following Israel’s retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip, which in turn were a response to the atrocities committed by Hamas in towns and villages in Israel’s south.
Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed issued a warning stating that Israeli vessels in the Red Sea would become targets should Israel continue its military offensive in Gaza. The prime minister emphasized that Yemen is committed to assisting Gaza in response to what he termed “massacres.” Saeed also noted that while US forces have intercepted some missiles and drones aimed at Israel, others have successfully reached their intended targets.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike on an underground tunnel located within the Al-Anasri Mosque in Jenin, a West Bank city.
The operation targeted and eliminated a terror cell comprised of members from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to IDF and Shin Bet spokespeople. The cell was reportedly planning an imminent attack and had executed multiple attacks in recent months.
The IDF stated that the mosque was not only used for religious purposes but also served as an “operational headquarters” for planning and executing attacks. Upon inspection, the IDF found weapons and other terrorist infrastructure within the mosque.
COGAT issued a statement noting that the shipment included “water, food and medical equipment,” and that Israel was able to “make sure that nothing goes in or out except the aforementioned.”
Judith Ra’anan (59) and Natalie (17) Ra’anan, dual American-Israeli citizens, have been safely returned to Israel after their release from Hamas captivity. Kidnapped on October 7 during an attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, they were among at least 210 hostages held by the group. Released “for humanitarian reasons,” according to Hamas, the pair were handed over to the Red Cross and then to Israeli officials. They were brought to a military base for a reunion with their family. Their release marks the first such instance since Hamas’ recent attacks on Israeli communities in the south. Gal Hirsch, the appointed coordinator for hostages and missing persons, was present during their return.
The Russian company SelecTel, co-owned by Israeli businessmen Lev Leviev and Yitzhak Mirilashvili, has taken down the official global website of Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by multiple countries. The move comes after SelecTel discovered that Hamas was using its free DNS services. The company immediately blocked the website upon learning of its associations. The DNS service is an integral part of directing internet traffic to specific websites, and the immediate blocking signals the company’s stance against supporting entities labeled as terror groups.
Following an intelligence alert, Israeli security forces have apprehended four armed men from Gaza, suspected of terrorism, hiding in an apartment in Be’er Sheva, Israel.
The suspects have been transferred to Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, for further investigation. Be’er Sheva is one of Israel’s largest cities and has been a target of rocket attacks in past conflicts involving Gaza. The rapid response by security forces underscores the heightened state of alert in the region, particularly amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the urgency of moving aid trucks into Gaza while at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, which links the Gaza Strip and Egypt.
“Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible,” Guterres said. He also emphasized the need for “a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day” and urged for the verification of aid to be conducted in an “expedited” and “practical” manner.
The Rafah crossing is a critical point for the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, especially during times of conflict. Guterres’ remarks underscore the UN’s concerns about the dire situation in Gaza.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced that over 1,000 Chinese nationals have left Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
According to preliminary statistics, those who have left have either returned to China or relocated to a third country.
Mao also revealed that 280 Chinese nationals had initially been stranded in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near the Gaza border, but confirmed that all have now been evacuated.
Sderot has been one of the Israeli cities most affected by rocket fire from Gaza during the current conflict.
In a move supported by security forces and coordinated with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the Israeli government has approved emergency regulations allowing for the closure of broadcasters deemed a threat to state security. This sets the stage for the potential shutdown of Al Jazeera’s operations within Israel. The next step involves cabinet approval, following which Minister of Communications Shlomo Karai can issue a formal order to close the network. “The move was made with the support of the security forces,” said Baharav-Miara. Al Jazeera, a Qatari-owned news network, has been a contentious presence in Israel, often criticized for its coverage of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.
Starting now, Israelis and Arab-Israelis will be able to enter the United States with a visa exemption, after the Ministry of Homeland Security publishes an official announcement about Israel’s introduction to the ESTA systems that allow registration after paying $21, and receiving a visa exemption for the United States for two years. The program had originally been expected to start in November.
Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal disclosed that the organization is currently holding a number of Israeli soldiers as hostages. According to Meshaal, this group of captives is significant enough to facilitate negotiations for the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Meshaal, who now heads Hamas’ diaspora office, indicated that these claims include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division of the Israeli military.
State Department official Josh Paul has resigned, citing a “policy disagreement” over the US’s ongoing military support for Israel. In a LinkedIn post, Paul criticized not just the Biden Administration but also Congress, for what he called “an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia.”
He believes that American policy, particularly the annual $3.8 billion in security assistance to Israel, is “shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory” to American values. Paul also said that mechanisms meant to prevent American weapons from reaching human rights violators are failing.
In a large-scale overnight operation between Wednesday and Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet security agency, and Israel Border Police arrested over 80 wanted suspects in the West Bank, including 63 affiliated with Hamas. The operation also led to the confiscation of a significant number of weapons. In a separate move, security forces detained five additional suspects from the Nur Shams refugee camp.
Ahmed Yasin Jidan’s residence in Qibya was demolished. Jidan is responsible for a shooting near Kedumim on the West Bank that resulted in the death of IDF Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir. During the demolition, local residents threw rocks, leading the forces to deploy riot control measures.
Violence also erupted in Burdus, where approximately 20 individuals engaged in rioting, throwing Molotov cocktails and blocking roads with burning debris. The forces responded with live fire, confirming at least one hit.
Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested 524 wanted suspects across the West Bank; 330 of them are connected to Hamas. Over 50 weapons have been confiscated in the operations.
IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the military has so far notified the families of 203 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip.
The number is not final. The IDF has been scanning the Gaza border area for bodies of missing Israelis, locating some, and many bodies are still waiting to be identified.
The bodies of two additional residents of Kibbutz Be’eri were found on Wednesday—a woman and a 5-year-old boy. Their identities remain unknown. The boy had tried to hide in an attic when Hamas terrorists set his house on fire.
They were among at least 114 residents of Kibbutz Be’eri who were murdered in the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis near the Gaza border.
Police have now identified the bodies of 732 victims—around 80% of the civilians who were killed in the attacks.
Authorities have identified the bodies of Arik Peretz and his 16-year-old daughter Ruth, who suffered from muscular dystrophy and intellectual disability. They had attended the Nova music festival, and for 12 days were considered missing.
Relatives say Ruth enjoyed spending time with her father. Their car, riddled with bullet holes from the attackers, was found with Ruth’s wheelchair.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday for an official visit.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul landed in Israel on Wednesday and engaged with residents evacuated from their homes near the Gaza border.
Governor Hochul held discussions with these southern Israel residents at a hotel in Ra’anana during her visit.
During a Wednesday visit to Israel, US President Joe Biden asserted that the Israeli military was not behind the recent explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital, a claim that has triggered mass protests in Arab countries. Citing data from the US Defense Department, Biden expressed his support for Israel while meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel countered claims of its involvement by providing radar and video evidence, attributing the explosion to a misfired rocket launched by an armed Palestinian group. It also released an alleged conversation between two Hamas operatives who attributed the blast to an Islamic Jihad misfire, a claim Islamic Jihad dismisses.
The explosion led to the cancellation of a planned summit in Jordan, where President Biden was to meet with Arab leaders. The president emphasized that Hamas doesn’t speak for all Palestinians and cited the need for humanitarian aid.
Netanyahu thanked Biden for standing with Israel, calling for unity against Hamas. The visit, which followed an optimistic meeting at the UN General Assembly last month, came amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that has resulted in thousands of casualties.
Unknown people threw two Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in Berlin, the capital of Germany. “We are all shocked by this terrorist attack,” the local community said in a statement. “Above all, the families of the neighborhood in the area of the synagogue are shocked. Words become actions. The ideology of extermination of Hamas against the Jews is also influential in Germany.”
A bipartisan coalition of 105 US lawmakers has called upon the Biden administration to take decisive action against the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its affiliated groups, especially in the wake of the deadly attacks in Israel. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall, along with Representative Sean Casten, spearheaded the initiative in a letter addressed to the US Treasury Department and the White House.
Expressing “grave concern,” the lawmakers pointed out that both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have been utilizing digital assets to fund their operations while attempting to circumvent U.S. sanctions. Recent reports indicate that Israel Police froze multiple cryptocurrency accounts on October 10, which were used to solicit donations for Hamas.
Hamas has long employed a global financial network, including cryptocurrencies, to channel support from charities and friendly nations, drawing attention to the need for a concerted crackdown on such funding mechanisms.
The United States took precautionary measures in response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, authorizing the departure of non-essential embassy personnel and their families from the US embassy near Beirut, Lebanon. The move came in light of the volatile security situation exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Additionally, the US State Department elevated its travel advisory for Lebanon from level three, previously issued in July, to the highest level, four. Americans were strongly advised to avoid traveling to Lebanon due to concerns related to the unpredictable security environment. The State Department cited the ongoing rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and groups such as Hizbullah as key factors contributing to the instability in the region.
This development underscores growing concerns over the potential spillover of conflict into neighboring countries and the need for heightened vigilance in the face of evolving security threats.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tuesday, October 17, 2023:
“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”
Conflicting accounts have emerged over an explosion that devastated a Gaza City hospital, resulting in hundreds of casualties. The Israeli military denies involvement, attributing the blast to a misfired Palestinian rocket. But the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza accuses Israel of conducting a deadly airstrike on the hospital.
According to the Health Ministry, the strike occurred at a hospital crowded with injured Palestinians and those seeking shelter, killing approximately 500 people. This would make it the deadliest Israeli airstrike since conflicts between Israel and the Hamas-run government in Gaza began in 2008 if confirmed. Images from social media depict the catastrophic aftermath, although the authenticity of these visuals remains unverified.
The incident coincides with the US efforts to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the region Wednesday to demonstrate support for Israel and to attempt to contain the escalating conflict.
Israeli security forces have conducted a series of arrests in the West Bank, apprehending 83 individuals in recent days, with 51 of them identified as Hamas combatants. Among those detained are prominent figures within the terrorist organization, including Adnan Atzfour, a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, and Na’al Abu Kuwaik, a Hamas leader in the Ramallah area.
The operations also led to the capture of Ismail Arug, a military activist associated with Hamas and a well-known figure in Bethlehem, as well as Hatem Qafisha, a Hamas representative in the legislative council. These arrests bring the total number of Hamas members detained in the West Bank since the start of the conflict to over 220.
The arrests come against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region and ongoing security concerns, underscoring the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
An Italian Israeli man, Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, has been confirmed dead after going missing during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to a statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry. Kipnis was last seen in Kibbutz Be’eri, an agricultural community located 3 miles from the Gaza border, which was among the first places targeted in the attacks.
Hamas terrorists abducted nine members of Kipnis’ extended family from Kibbutz Be’eri during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel; they remain missing.
The Italian Foreign Ministry “confirms that the Israeli authorities have certified, through DNA testing, the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, a 65-year-old Italian-Israeli citizen,” the statement read.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his condolences to the Kipnis family, especially the victim’s two sons, whom he met during a recent visit to Tel Aviv. “The Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in contact with the family to assure them of any possible assistance at this difficult time,” the ministry added.
The statement also said that two other Italian Israeli citizens are still missing and that the Italian government is fully committed to locating them.
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced Tuesday that one of its senior commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
The brigades said in a brief statement that Ayman Nofal, a member of Hamas’ general military council and a brigade commander, was killed in the Bureij refugee camp.
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to embark on a diplomatic journey that will take him to Israel, Jordan, and Egypt, with a significant focus on addressing the ongoing Gaza conflict and its regional implications. On Wednesday, Jordan will host a four-party summit in Amman, featuring President Biden, Egyptian President Sissi, Palestinian Authority President Abbas, and Jordan’s King Abdullah.
The summit aims to address the “dangerous” repercussions of the Gaza conflict in the Middle East and explore potential political solutions. State media has reported that the leaders will engage in discussions to find a way forward that promotes stability and peace in the region.
President Biden’s visit underscores the United States’ commitment to facilitating dialogue and diplomacy to mitigate the impact of the conflict and work toward lasting resolutions in the Middle East.
Iran’s Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Ali Fadavi, has issued a warning to Israel, cautioning that if what he referred to as Israel’s “atrocities” in Gaza do not cease, it could trigger another wave of resistance actions. Fadavi’s statement, reported by Iranian state media, highlights ongoing tensions in the region.
“The resistance front’s shocks against the Zionist regime (Israel) will continue until this ‘cancerous tumor’ is eradicated from the world map,” Fadavi stated, reflecting the deep-rooted enmity between Iran and Israel.
The remarks underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics and longstanding regional conflicts, where actions and rhetoric from various parties contribute to uncertainty in the area. It remains to be seen how this warning may impact the situation in the Middle East.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a significant encounter on the Lebanon border, where they clashed with four guerrillas attempting to set up explosive charges along the border. The IDF swiftly responded to the threat, ultimately neutralizing the hostile operatives.
The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Israel along its northern frontier. Tensions remain high, with periodic attempts by Hizbullah combatants to infiltrate or stage attacks near the border.
This latest clash serves as a reminder of the persistent security concerns in the region.
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said more clips of hostages would be released by Hamas conducting psychological terror, after the video of hostage Mia Schem was released.
Hamas has released a video showcasing one of the estimated 200 Israeli hostages currently being held in the Gaza Strip. This marks the first glimpse into the conditions of the hostages since their capture.
The brief video footage portrays a young woman receiving medical treatment for a wound on her arm. She then addresses the camera, revealing her name and recounting the circumstances of her capture on October 7 by Palestinian terrorists. In a heartfelt plea, she expresses her desire to return home safely.
The release of this video has drawn international attention and raised concerns about the wellbeing of the remaining hostages, prompting calls for their immediate release and renewed efforts to resolve the hostage crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning on Monday, raising alarm over the potential for a “catastrophic increase” in civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on. In a series of discussions, Putin engaged with leaders from Iran, Egypt, Syria, and the Palestinian Authority to address the intensifying Israel-Palestinian conflict.
The Kremlin emphasized Putin’s stance against any form of violence directed at civilians, declaring it as unacceptable. Furthermore, there was growing apprehension among these leaders about the conflict’s potential to escalate into a broader regional war, a concern underscored by Putin during the conversations.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to collaborating with all “constructive partners” to seek an end to the hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, stressing the urgency of preventing further civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday a one-third increase in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, earmarking an additional £10 million ($12 million) for relief efforts. During his address to parliament, Sunak emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond. We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas, too.”
Members of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) were forced to interrupt a session and rush to a bomb shelter in the country’s capital.
In a desperate measure due to the ongoing conflict, ice cream trucks in Gaza are being repurposed to store bodies as morgues reach full capacity, Reuters reports. The situation underscores the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region, where safe transportation for the deceased has become increasingly dangerous. Adding to the complexity, generators that power essential services are nearing the end of their fuel supplies, raising further concerns about the state of emergency services and infrastructure.
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to around 2,750 since Hamas’s attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday.
Some 9,700 people have also been injured as Israel continued its air campaign on targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, the Hamas-controlled ministry added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office Monday denied reports of a cease-fire in Gaza that would enable aid to enter and foreigners to flee to Egypt, 10 days into the war with Hamas.
“There is currently no cease-fire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.
In response to a series of rocket and missile attacks by Hizbullah and allied Palestinian factions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Defense Ministry have announced their intention to evacuate civilians residing in 28 communities located within 2 kilometers of the Lebanese border. This move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of these residents in the face of heightened security threats.
The National Emergency Management Authority of the ministry has revealed that residents from the communities will be relocated to state-funded guesthouses. The evacuation plan has received approval from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, signifying the government’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens.
The IDF has taken proactive steps by notifying the local authorities’ heads in the affected regions about the impending implementation of this evacuation plan.
Israel has announced a temporary halt in military activity in southern Gaza starting at 9 am, according to a report from Reuters. The cease-fire aims to allow for the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.
The decision was reportedly agreed upon by Israel, the US, and Egypt, the report says, attributing the information to two Egyptian security sources. The Rafah border crossing is expected to open briefly, providing an opportunity for aid to enter the Gaza Strip and allowing foreign passport holders to exit the region.
Egypt has expressed concern over the possibility of a mass exodus of Palestinian refugees crossing into its territory. The temporary cease-fire and opening of the border are viewed as steps to manage humanitarian needs while mitigating security concerns.
Energy Minister Israel Katz announced that an agreement has been reached between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden to resume water supplies to certain areas in southern Gaza. This decision aligns with Israel’s ongoing policy to maintain strict control over access to resources in the Hamas-governed region.
The move to restore water supplies to parts of southern Gaza reflects a delicate balancing act in Israeli policy. On one hand, it addresses humanitarian concerns by providing essential resources to the population. On the other hand, it is consistent with Israel’s broader strategy of maintaining a blockade on Gaza, which aims to restrict the flow of goods and materials that could potentially be used for military purposes by Hamas.
This development underscores the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges involved in managing the humanitarian needs of the population while addressing security concerns. It also highlights the role of diplomatic negotiations and international actors, such as the US, in shaping policies in the region.
In a move that has escalated tensions between Israel and the Qatari news network Al Jazeera, Israel’s communications minister has sought cabinet approval for the closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau. The decision comes amid allegations of pro-Hamas incitement and concerns over the safety of Israeli soldiers.
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the terrorist attacks on Israel.
The secretary expressed appreciation for the UAE’s clear condemnation of Hamas’ heinous attacks on Israeli civilians and continued diplomatic engagement to prevent the spread of conflict.
Blinken and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed their shared commitment to building a more integrated, secure, and prosperous region, and reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with a bipartisan delegation of US senators this morning at the Kirya, the main Israeli government and military base in Tel Aviv. Led by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D), the senators emphasized their solidarity with Israel and their cross-party support for the country. Along with Schumer, also attending were Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jacky Rosen and Republican senators Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy.
The Israeli military will allow a humanitarian corridor from the northern to the southern Gaza Strip today, the Israel Defense Forces has announced. The IDF said it would not attack in the area of Salah al-Din Road, the main thoroughfare running from north to south in the strip, between 10 am and 1 pm local time.
Iran sends a warning message to Israel through the United Nations:
“We will have to intervene in the war if the IDF operation in Gaza continues.”
The message was delivered to Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi by the UN Envoy to the Middle East.
President Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas, condemning Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. He reiterated that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. President Abbas briefed Biden on his regional engagement efforts to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinians, especially in Gaza. Biden pledged full US support for these endeavors.
They discussed US collaboration with the UN, Egypt, Jordan, and Israel to ensure humanitarian supplies reach Gaza civilians. Biden also highlighted US efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating and preserve stability in the West Bank and the broader region.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of numerous Palestinians on Saturday, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. In an official statement, the ministry revealed that some of the casualties occurred during an airstrike that targeted a public square in Deir al-Balah city, while others lost their lives in the al-Nusairat refugee camp located in the heart of the coastal enclave.
Additional Palestinian fatalities were reported in various areas of northern Gaza due to military attacks, according to the ministry.
The ongoing conflict between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls Gaza, and Israel, now in its eighth day, has led to a total of 2,215 Palestinian deaths and 8,714 injuries, as documented by the ministry.
Expressing concern, the ministry issued a warning about its capacity to cope with the escalating number of casualties. It cited shortages in medical supplies, equipment, and health care personnel. The ministry called upon the international community to exert pressure on Israel to permit medical assistance from various countries to enter Gaza.
According to Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, the military has currently informed 126 families that their relatives are being held as hostages in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad assert that they are holding 130 hostages in the Gaza Strip, although some reports suggest that the actual number could be as high as 200.
Tensions soared in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war today, with actions ranging from intercepted drones to increased rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza. This escalation from Hamas has led the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to complete preparations for a significant ground operation in Gaza.
Haifa and northern Israel under drone attack
Late last night, Israeli defense systems intercepted three drones originating from Lebanon over Haifa and northern Israel. To answer, the IDF struck multiple Hezbollah-affiliated sites in Lebanon.
Tel Aviv in the crosshairs
Rocket fire targeted Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas at around 10 pm last night, with another round this morning at approximately 11:30.
Failed Infiltration from Lebanon
Earlier today, the IDF thwarted an attempt by several members of armed Lebanese groups to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon, resulting in multiple casualties among the infiltrators.
Beersheba and Petah Tikva targeted
By mid-afternoon, rockets were launched toward Beersheba at around 2 pm, followed by another round aimed at the Petah Tikva area at approximately 5 pm.
Increased hostilities from Lebanon
At around 3:30 pm, 30 mortars were fired from Lebanon toward Har Dov along the Israeli-Lebanese border. The IDF swiftly struck several targets in Lebanon and neutralized fighters who were planning an anti-tank missile attack near the border.
Ongoing operations in Gaza
Throughout the day, intermittent Hamas rocket fire was directed at communities near the Gaza border, as well as Ashkelon and Ashdod. Meanwhile, the IDF continued its aerial operations in Gaza, taking out several senior Hamas commanders.
Recent developments
It was disclosed that the IDF conducted localized raids into Gaza on Thursday and Friday with the intent to clear the area of Palestinian combatants and gather intelligence regarding Israeli prisoners.
The IDF has announced the completion of preparations for a significant ground operation in Gaza, signaling a possible new phase in this increasingly volatile conflict.
Hamas commander killed
IDF says it has killed Ali Qadi, the Hamas commander who led last week’s invasion into Israel leading to the death of over 1,400 Israeli civilians. Ali Qadi was the commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ (elite) commando force.
He was killed in a drone strike based on intelligence input received by the Shin Bet security agency and the Military Intelligence Directorate.
The IDF also stated that it eliminated the leader of Hamas’ aerial unit, Murad Abu Murad, in an overnight airstrike on a terrorist target in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF mentioned that Abu Murad “played a significant role in guiding terrorists during the attack” last weekend, which involved assailants who infiltrated Israel from the air using hang gliders.
Daily events
At least four Israeli soldiers have been killed today. The IDF said troops have arrested 280 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including 157 affiliated with Hamas, since the start of the war. An estimated three Hizbullah gunmen and two Palestinian guerrillas have been killed in the recent exchanges.
A language teacher was killed in the attack at City School Gambetta-Carnot in the town of Arras as a terrorism investigation launched.
Earlier today, in Beijing, a dignitary at the Israeli embassy was stabbed.
After a 14-hour break, Hamas claims 150 rockets sent in volley to Israel as launches resume.
The Israeli city of Ashkelon has been bombarded every 15 minutes, for the third time in 45 minutes.
Israel sent out urgent messages and notices for the relocation of people in Gaza due to its massive bombardment after Hamas’ attack.
Meanwhile, Hamas tells Gazans: “Ignore the IDF and remain in Gaza’s north.”
The Israeli military directed hundreds of thousands of residents in Gaza City to evacuate “for their own safety and protection,” ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers responded by calling on Palestinians to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm” against Israel.
The United Nations warns of “devastating” consequences.
The Hamas terror group claims 13 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip were killed during the past day by Israeli airstrikes.
In a statement, the terror group says the 13 hostages include foreigners.
During its murderous onslaught on southern Israel last weekend, Palestinian terrorists are believed to have taken some 200 people to the Gaza Strip, where they are being held hostage.
The Israeli military says it has so far notified families of 97 Israelis taken hostage by the terror group that their loved ones are being held.
Police say two officers are wounded, including one seriously, in a shooting attack near the Shalem station, just outside the Herod’s Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Officers shot the terrorist and killed him.
Iraq has announced plans to dispatch humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its airstrikes. Government spokesman Basim al-Awadi stated the aid will be sent via the Rafah border crossing, the only passage between Egypt and Gaza. The announcement comes as Egypt urges Israel not to target the Rafah crossing, and the United Nations reports over 200,000 Palestinians have been displaced, with many taking refuge in UN schools.
The Gaza-based Health Ministry reports the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli airstrikes has reached 1,417, with an additional 6,268 injured. Israel continues to carry out airstrikes on various regions of the Gaza Strip in response to a large-scale surprise attack initiated by Hamas last Saturday. Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reveals that the Israeli death toll has risen to over 1,300.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken give a press conference after holding a one-on-one meeting in Jerusalem.
The Israel Defense Forces says that the alert issued nationwide on the Home Front Command app telling residents to shelter was a false alarm. “This is a mistake, there is no such instruction,” the army said, adding that it was caused by “human error” and not a cyber attack.
Later in the afternoon, National Union leader Benny Gantz gave a speech where he empathized with Israelis who perceive a loss of security, stating, “I understand the fear, I understand the pain.
However, he assures, “Israel has the strongest army in the region.”
Gantz underscores that his collaboration with the government is not driven by politics “but by a commitment to our collective destiny.”
“This is one of the toughest hours Israel has ever known,” he says.
He expresses confidence that their partnership will ultimately result in a decisive victory, fundamentally altering the current circumstances as they confront each obstacle.
“There’s a time for peace and a time for war, now is the time for war,” he says.
Israeli soldiers have successfully located and eliminated three terrorists traveling in multiple vehicles near Kibbutz Nir Am in southern Israel. The operation involved an IDF tank opening fire on the suspects.
The Gaza Energy Authority announced on Wednesday afternoon that the region’s power plant had ceased operations due to a lack of fuel. The shutdown was immediately followed by reports of widespread power outages across the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced Wednesday that municipal elections, originally scheduled for October 31, will be postponed by three months. The new date for the municipal elections has yet to be announced.
Mohannad Aklouk, Palestine’s permanent representative at the Arab League, on Tuesday called for robust political and humanitarian backing from Arab states amid the ongoing deadly Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Aklouk urged Arab nations to employ their diplomatic, political, economic, and legal resources to “halt Israeli aggression and protect the Palestinian people.”
The Arab League is set to convene an emergency meeting of foreign ministers to address the conflict. Aklouk anticipates the meeting will convey messages to Israel and the international community, including a demand for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and house demolitions.
The conflict, triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli towns, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides. Gaza reported 830 deaths and 4,250 injuries, while Israeli Defense Forces claim to have found about 1,500 Hamas militants’ bodies in southern Israel. In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed in Hamas attacks.
Egypt, a longstanding mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, has intensified efforts to de-escalate the situation. Palestinian diplomats also look to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and other Arab countries for support. Aklouk criticized the U.S. and Europe for “adopting a policy of double standards” and commended China’s balanced stance on the issue, which emphasized the importance of the two-state solution.
The first American plane carrying “advanced ammunition” landed at Israel’s Nevatim Airbase on Tuesday night, as announced by Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari. The move aims to support Israel in its ongoing conflict with Gaza’s Hamas and Lebanon’s Hizbullah. In a related development, the US Central Command stated that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has been deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to deter escalation in the region.
The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is on the ground in Gaza, distributing food and daily meals to displaced Palestinians, despite ongoing airstrikes on the territory. KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas emphasized the commitment to assist Palestinians in the dire circumstances of the war. The relief efforts are in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent and include preparations for medical and additional food supplies. Al-Barjas also appealed to Kuwaitis and the private sector to support the “Aid Palestine” campaign through donations on the KRCS website.
The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has released new figures on the mounting casualties there, reporting a total of 830 people killed and 4,250 injured over four days due to Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it conducted drone strikes in the Gaza Strip last night, resulting in the killing of two high-ranking Hamas members.
The first individual, Jawad Abu Shamala, was responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the terror group. He played a significant role in allocating funds to support acts of terrorism both within and beyond the Gaza Strip.
The second individual, Zakariya Abu Moammar, held the position of head of internal relations within Hamas. The IDF described him as a key figure in the organization, responsible for coordinating activities among various terror groups operating in the Gaza Strip.
According to the IDF, Zakariya Abu Moammar was closely associated with Hamas’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, and was an integral part of the terror group’s senior leadership. He actively participated in decision-making processes and the planning of multiple acts of terrorism against the State of Israel.
In a dramatic response to the attack by Hamas, Israel announced on Monday that it had called up an extraordinary 360,000 reservists, fueling speculation of a potential ground assault in the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s air force further revealed that it had dispatched transport planes to Europe for the urgent return of hundreds of Israelis who would be joining the ranks of military reservists for the Gaza conflict. While the Israeli military’s Hercules planes were involved in this emergency airlift, the specific European locations from which the reservists originated were not disclosed.
The foreign minister of Israel, Eli Cohen, confirmed that officials had been inundated with “many requests” from Israelis residing “all over the world” to facilitate their swift return.
In a major development, the Israeli military announced the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists within Israeli territory. This revelation comes on the fourth day of intense fighting that ensued after an unprecedented surprise attack. According to spokesperson Richard Hecht, the Israeli military has successfully regained control in the country’s southern region and has “restored full control” over the border.
As of this morning, no Hamas fighters have managed to infiltrate into Israeli territory, although Hecht cautioned that the possibility of further infiltrations remains. The situation in the region remains tense.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address Monday night that “the atrocities carried out by Hamas have not been seen since the atrocities of ISIS.” And, the prime minister vowed, “we will defeat [Hamas] precisely as the enlightened world defeated ISIS.”
“We have only started striking Hamas,” Netanyahu said, adding that “what we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”
Israel intensified its airstrikes and implemented a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip in response to a devastating weekend attack by Hamas.
The Israeli military mobilized 300,000 reservists and largely regained control of southern areas initially caught off guard by Hamas’ incursion.
The death toll has reached about 900 in Israel and around 700 in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas has threatened to kill captured Israelis if civilian areas are targeted without warning.
The European Union has rescinded its previous announcement of an “immediate” suspension of aid to Palestinian authorities and, in light of the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel, has opted to promptly reassess the provision of such assistance.
Hamas claims it will implement plans to execute one Israeli civilian for each new Israeli bombing that occurs without prior warning.
The group also states it will publicly broadcast these executions, both audio and visuals.
The European Union (EU) announced on Monday an immediate suspension of hundreds of millions of euros in aid to “Palestinian authorities.” EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi attributed the decision to the “scale of terror and brutality” of Hamas attacks on Israel. Germany and Austria made similar declarations, complicating relief and development projects in the Palestinian areas. Varhelyi clarified that “all payments (are) immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals … postponed until further notice.”
The announcement seemed to preempt an EU foreign ministers’ meeting slated for Tuesday in Muscat, Oman. “There can be no business as usual,” Varhelyi tweeted.
During a briefing, the European Commission differentiated between Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the EU, and the Palestinian people in need of humanitarian aid.
Germany is maintaining its humanitarian aid via international NGOs and the UN, stating much of the 72 million euros pledged this year has been paid out for “lifesaving work.”
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said about 19 million euros in development aid payments will be “put on ice for now.”
Multiple locations across Israel are currently under attack.
In Beersheba, rockets are raining down on parts of the city as sirens blare, warning residents to seek immediate shelter.
Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy in Beitar Illit, located on the West Bank, has been seriously injured due to rocket shrapnel.
In another development, fierce fighting on the border with Lebanon has resulted in multiple injuries. One man is reported to be seriously wounded, while a second man is in critical condition.
In an unconfirmed report, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, announced Monday that four Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli air raids.
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip reported on Monday that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in at least 493 Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip, including 91 children and 61 women. Additionally, 2,751 others have been wounded, of which 244 are children and 151 are women.
The Hamas government said the airstrikes have targeted residential homes, agricultural lands, government institutions, and police checkpoints, in addition to Hamas sites and headquarters.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says he has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, as Israel fights the Palestinian armed Islamist group Hamas.
“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” Gallant said, following an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a militant group that operates in Palestinian territories, announced that it has taken custody of 30 Israeli hostages.
In a televised speech, Ziad al-Nakhalah, the PIJ secretary-general, said the captives would not be released unless Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli jails.
The Israeli military on Monday morning confirmed that it hit more than 500 targets in Gaza overnight.
The Israeli government announced Monday morning that officials had begun notifying the families of people taken prisoner by Hamas.
According to reports, Israel estimates that the number of prisoners in Gaza may be more than 130.
A spokesperson for ZAKA, a volunteer group that manages the recovery of human remains following terror attacks and other disasters, has informed Hebrew media outlets that they have already collected over 260 bodies from the site of a music festival in the southern region. The festival was targeted by Hamas terrorists.
Since yesterday, numerous parents of young attendees at the rave near Kibbutz Re’im have been frantically searching for information about their missing children.
Intense fighting between Israeli soldiers and invading Hamas forces continues in communities along the Israel-Gaza border.
At the same time, the army is also conducting airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting locations that were previously avoided due to concerns about harming civilians in buildings where Hamas operatives are embedded.
The reported death toll is nearing 800 on the Israeli side while exceeding 400 on the Palestinian side.
On Sunday evening, a rocket from a Hamas barrage penetrated the Iron Dome defenses and struck an apartment building in the southern town of Netivot. There has been no casualty report.
In the aftermath of a devastating multifront attack by Palestinian terror group Hamas, which resulted in over 700 Israeli deaths, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed ex-army General Gal Hirsch as the coordinator for locating captive and missing Israelis. The attack, which began on Saturday, also left more than 2,100 people wounded.
Throughout Saturday night, Israeli forces engaged in intense gun battles with hundreds of Hamas fighters at at least 22 different locations across Israel. The army confirmed at least two incidents where gunmen took hostages. Describing the grim situation, the army stated, “Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians.”
Addressing the nation, Netanyahu declared, “We are at war,” and issued an urgent evacuation warning to Gaza residents as Israel prepared to respond forcefully. “We’ll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people,” the Prime Minister said, vowing to turn Hamas hideouts into “rubble.”
Netanyahu pledged, “What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I will see to it that it does not happen again.”
Salama Maarouf, head of the government media office in Gaza, said on Sunday that the “Israeli occupation’s aggression, which has continued since yesterday, Saturday, killed 313 martyrs and injured at least 1,990, and caused the displacement of nearly 20,000 citizens who are present in 23 shelter centers in various governorates of the Gaza Strip.”
The death toll from the Hamas assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border has surged dramatically, according to a spokesperson for ZAKA, a volunteer organization that deals with casualties after terror attacks. The estimated number of Israelis killed in the attack has jumped from 300 earlier today to more than 600 as of this afternoon.
Israeli forces are still engaged in combat with Hamas gunmen, working to clear them from border communities where the attacks initially took place. As operations continue, more bodies are being discovered, contributing to the sharp rise in the reported death toll.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that the Israeli hostages captured early Saturday are being held in “safe locations” in Gaza.
In a concise statement, Abu Obida, spokesperson for the armed group, stated that they have apprehended “dozens of Israeli officers and soldiers, and they have been securely placed in safe locations and resistance tunnels.”
On Saturday at dawn, Hamas launched an unexpected military operation against Israel, launching thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.
Moreover, scores of its guerrillas infiltrated Israeli towns near the coastal enclave, opening fire on Israeli settlers, resulting in casualties and captures.
The Israeli army has launched an evacuation operation, urging all residents within a 4-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip to leave their homes immediately.
Israeli naval soldiers successfully identified and neutralized five armed Hamas fighters hiding in the vicinity of Zikim Beach, within Israeli territory, preventing their infiltration into civilian areas.