Donate
Light Theme
Log In

Daoud Kuttab

Daoud Kuttab is an award-winning journalist and former Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University. Kuttab is the deputy chair of the Vienna-based International Press Institute, a regular columnist with the Washington-based Al-Monitor, and a reporter for Arab News. He is the director-general of the Amman-based Community Media Network which manages Radio Al Balad and the Ammannet news site. Kuttab was born in Jerusalem and is a graduate of Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania. Follow him on Twitter @daoudkuttab.
30 Years of Catastrophe
The first Oslo Accord is signed at the White House, Sept. 13, 1993. (J. David Ake/AFP/Getty Images)
Opinion
Oslo Accords
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
occupied territories
Yitzhak Rabin
Palestine Liberation Organization

30 Years of Catastrophe

09/12/2023

The Oslo Accords have failed miserably to provide Palestinians and Israelis with a clear road map and it is time for the two sides to decide either to renegotiate their messy, unequal marriage, or file for divorce and be free of each other

The Oslo Accords, the first of which was signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in September 1993, were meant to launch a five-year interim period, after which a comprehensive peace agreement would be reached.

Now, with that interim period having come and gone six times over, it is time to stop and admit that the Declaration of Principles signed at the White House 30 years ago has become a new catastrophe for the Palestinians.

This new nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”) divided the West Bank into three areas, with Area C fully controlled by Israel, and Areas A and B as Palestinian enclaves. The number of settlements and settlers has tripled, the ground is ripe for annexation, and East Jerusalem is totally isolated from the rest of the occupied territories.

If settlement growth has been the worst result of the Oslo Accords, the fate of Jerusalem is the second worst. In the last 30 years, the 350,000 Palestinians living in Jerusalem have been totally separated from their surroundings. Using the Oslo Accords as an excuse, Israel has legally, politically, and financially, with the help of a 25-foot-tall cement wall, left Palestinian Jerusalemites as political orphans.

Rather than leading to an amicable divorce that would give the two parties independence and freedom from each other, this process has resulted in a messy cohabitation in which one party dominates the other and two different sets of laws are applied based on ethnicity

Whether it was due to the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, the lack of resolve of the negotiators, or the shortcomings of the text itself, the Oslo process has failed. Its most basic failure started on the macro level, by redefining the Israeli occupation, using a strange legal and military framework that treated a powerful army and a growing Jewish settler movement as superior to the Palestinians living in their land. Rather than leading to an amicable divorce that would give the two parties independence and freedom from each other, this process has resulted in a messy cohabitation in which one party dominates the other and two different sets of laws are applied based on ethnicity.

From day one of the talks, the Palestinian negotiators in Washington complained that the most important elements missing from the Declaration of Principles were a settlement freeze and a mechanism to ensure that the five-year interim period did not become the status quo.

Thirty years later, there are no negotiations or any sign that either marriage or divorce will be the outcome of this complicated relationship.

A divorce would mean an end to the occupation and the creation of an independent Palestinian state, while a marriage would merge the two peoples into one state, with all citizens having equal rights.

The absence of a divorce and the total rejection of marriage has led to apartheid. In the territories occupied in 1967, 5 million Palestinians live under a combination of military and quasi-civil law, while 700,000 Israeli settlers live under full civil law with additional privileges.

Claims by Israel that the status of the occupied territories is still negotiable, apart from the enlarged city limits of East Jerusalem, have been a joke. The last time any negotiations or even discussions of principles took place was in 2014. Three US presidents have resided in the White House since the last time Israeli and Palestinian negotiators met.

Seeing as the Oslo process has failed miserably to provide Palestinians and Israelis with a clear road map for a solution, it is incumbent on the people of this wretched land, falsely called holy, to make up their minds about what they want to do

With no negotiations and no political horizon, it is no wonder that Palestinians are choosing to revolt in various ways. Fifty-seven years since Israel broke the international consensus against taking land by force, it has not made the simple decision of what it wants to do with the areas it occupied against the will of their indigenous inhabitants.

Seeing as the Oslo process has failed miserably to provide Palestinians and Israelis with a clear road map for a solution, it is incumbent on the people of this wretched land, falsely called holy, to make up their minds about what they want to do. Using the analogy of marriage and divorce, this current messy cohabitation seems closer to rape, with the side controlling the guns refusing to end the relationship.

While we remember bitterly the happy days of the Oslo Accords signing, perhaps the most refreshing development since has been the recent protests in Israel against judicial overhaul. While these Israeli protests have focused mostly on domestic policies and the role of the Supreme Court, the fact that they are centered on the concept of the rule of law gives some hope. People can dream that this newly realized Israeli people power will also translate into a serious discussion about the occupation and the future of relations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Thirty years after Oslo, the choice is clear. Either an amicable divorce, giving both sides independence and freedom from each other, or an agreed marriage with equal rights and responsibilities. Anything short of that, such as these catastrophically toothless Oslo Accords, is doomed to fail.

 

The author of this blog or other opinion piece is a third-party contributor who is independent of The Media Line Ltd and its partners or supporters. All assertions, opinions, facts, and information presented in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and are not necessarily those of The Media Line and/or all parties related thereto, none of whom assumes any responsibility for its content.

If you believe you have discerned any form of abuse, please contact editor@themedialine.org

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Opinion
MORE FROM Opinion

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.