OPINION – Trump’s Grip: Handshakes, Power Plays, and the Remaking of the Middle East

Diplomatic theater at Sharm el-Sheikh reflects broader Arab and international backing as pressure mounts on Israel to accept a negotiated framework

The region is undergoing seismic changes in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict—this time with US President Donald Trump at the helm, imposing his vision with unmistakable force. Long associated with the “Deal of the Century,” President Trump has returned with a more pragmatic plan: to end the Gaza war and open the door to a comprehensive settlement based on a two-state solution, shifting the regional balance of power.

President Trump compelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept his plan to end the war, curbing what critics describe as Tel Aviv’s tendency to avoid the political consequences that follow a ceasefire. Standing side by side with Netanyahu, President Trump declared the war over—a moment that marked Washington’s dominance and sent a clear message that Israel could no longer dictate the tempo as it once did.

He did not stop there. The US president pressed Netanyahu to reach out to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and invite him to the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which President Trump envisioned as a global platform to anchor his plan. Netanyahu ultimately backed out under pressure from his far-right coalition partners, exposing the fragility of his government. Nevertheless, the American president’s direct diplomacy—from Cairo to Doha—demonstrated unusual leverage over Israeli decision-making.

On the Palestinian side, the real surprise came when Hamas accepted the plan, which ultimately calls for the group to relinquish both governance and arms in Gaza. The shift reflects a recognition by Hamas leadership that the balance of power has changed and that continued war is no longer viable. The first phase included the release of Israeli hostages and the return of remains in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, paving the way for a transitional period in which Hamas would be replaced by other Palestinian forces under Arab and international supervision, with the Palestinian Authority eventually returning to govern Gaza.

At Sharm el-Sheikh, the summit became the political umbrella for the new settlement. The United States sought broad Arab, Islamic, and international backing to keep all parties committed to the process. A striking moment was the intense handshake between President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump, who—alongside Saudi Arabia—is pushing an international initiative for a two-state solution and recognition of Palestine. The gesture was more than theater; it signaled both rivalry and coordination among major powers as recognition efforts grow and pressure mounts on Israel to accept a two-state outcome.

In his address to the Israeli Knesset, President Trump reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel, declaring the Gaza war over and heralding the dawn of a new era of “great peace” in the region. The speech drew thunderous applause, even from lawmakers who had recently opposed his plan.

Even with new initiatives led by France and Saudi Arabia to implement a two-state solution and recognize Palestine, the American president’s position remains deliberately open-ended. He has said he will support whatever the parties agree to and has declined to join countries that recently recognized Palestine as a state. That stance aligns him with Netanyahu’s rejection of a two-state framework, privileging economic and humanitarian approaches without clearly addressing Palestinian political rights.

Amid these shifts, the US president’s drive to impose peace—against a backdrop of international competition for leadership—may represent the last real chance to resolve one of the region’s most intractable conflicts.