OPINION – Prime Minister Netanyahu Must Give Concrete Meaning to His Commitment to Iran’s People

Members of The New Iran, supporters of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, and activists with more than two decades of political engagement both inside and outside Iran, wish to express their sincere appreciation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s consistent support of the Iranian people in their struggle against the Islamic Republic—a regime whose actions have inflicted grave harm on both Iranians and Israelis.

In July and August 2025, Netanyahu publicly called on the Iranian people to rise against the Islamic Republic and affirmed that Israel would stand with them in their pursuit of freedom. Today, as the Iranian people once again demonstrate extraordinary courage and resolve, the moment has arrived for the prime minister to give concrete meaning to that commitment.

Across Iran, citizens from all walks of life have risen in open defiance of a regime rooted in a medieval worldview and sustained by a discredited, leftist, and aggressively anti-Western ideology.

From major cities to provincial towns, Iranians have demonstrated unprecedented moral clarity and national consciousness, rejecting both theocratic rule and foreign-imposed dogma.

In the streets, they have openly called for Pahlavi and for the restoration of a nationalist political order grounded in Iran’s authentic historical identity, cultural continuity, and long-suppressed aspirations for freedom and dignity.

The inevitable collapse of the Islamic Republic and the establishment of a sovereign, secular, and constitutional government—one that respects the will of its people, upholds the rule of law, and seeks peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, including a constructive and friendly relationship with Israel—would serve not only the fundamental interests of the Iranian nation but also the long-term security and stability of the wider region.

As an organization active both inside Iran and across the Iranian diaspora, and as committed supporters of the crown prince, The New Iran respectfully urges Netanyahu to employ all appropriate means to provide material and logistical support to Iranians confronting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its vast apparatus of repression.

The Islamic Republic, together with its coercive instruments such as the IRGC and the Basij, has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to spill Iranian blood without hesitation to preserve the rule of the ayatollahs.

These suppressive forces are further reinforced by mercenaries and proxy elements drawn from Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan, intensifying the regime’s capacity for violence against its own people.

Weakening these repressive structures, while enabling Iranians to develop credible self-defense and resilience capabilities, would save countless lives, reduce the likelihood of large-scale bloodshed, and help ensure that Iran’s transition away from tyranny occurs with the least possible human cost.

Netanyahu’s leadership has already played a decisive role in reshaping the strategic landscape of the Middle East, demonstrating both resolve and strategic foresight in the face of persistent threats.

Continued, principled, and resolute support for the Iranian people in their struggle against religious fundamentalism and authoritarian rule can help pave the way for the emergence of a future Iranian state that stands among Israel’s closest, most reliable, and most consequential partners—second only to the United States.

Such a partnership would mark a historic realignment, restoring a natural alliance between two ancient nations bound by shared interests in stability, technological advancement, and regional peace.

By investing in Iran’s future at this critical juncture, Israel would not only earn the enduring gratitude and goodwill of millions of Iranians who have long distinguished between Israel and the regime that claims to speak in their name, but it would also secure a strong, strategic friend in a region that has been dominated by hostility toward Israel for nearly eight decades.

The emergence of a free, sovereign, and pro-peace Iran would fundamentally alter the balance of power in the Middle East, diminishing the influence of extremist actors and creating new opportunities for cooperation in security, energy, trade, and innovation—thereby enhancing Israel’s long-term security and prosperity.