The Reconciliation Process Starts Now, Ends at the Gateway of Eden

One can imagine what the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King would have said had he lived to see how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has evolved. I hear it in the Jerusalem of my thoughts: I have a dream!

I have a dream that the sons of former Israeli soldiers and the sons of Palestinians who suffered for years in Israeli prisons sit down at the table of a brotherhood of nations. I have a dream that the granddaughter of an Israeli who barely survived a bomb attack in Tel Aviv and the granddaughter of a Palestinian who barely survived a shooting in his West Bank hometown say of each other: She is my best friend and I can rely on her more than on anybody else in this world. This is because we have so much in common. We are so similar to each other that we reject animosity and hatred and acknowledge our equality, freedom and pursuit of happiness. We are together on the path of reconciliation now, until the gateway of Eden.

The reconciliation process cannot be arbitrated by a third party, such as the United States, the Arab League, the European Union, France, Russia, the United Nations, and many others who tried to broker a peace or a path toward reconciliation and failed. The path of reconciliation can only be taken if the Israelis and Palestinians are convinced of the right path; according to the late South African leader Nelson Mandela: “There is no road for peace, peace is the road.” Therefore, the Israelis and Palestinians must be persuaded that reconciliation starts now and ends at the gateways of Eden.

Reconciliation is a long-term process, and it includes many elements: overcoming stereotypes and humanizing the image of the other, acknowledging violence in the past, listening to the narrative of the other, putting oneself in others’ perspective. It includes accepting historians’ works describing a common history for Israelis and Palestinians to write into a new common history. It includes mutual respect, good encounters, honest cooperation. It includes opposing injustices done by one’s own group, opposing hatred and extremist views, and creating a vision for a common future. Finally, it includes mutual help in natural disasters and compromises on the many small questions of living together.

Reconciliation has principles that must start now and end in the progress of complementary elements for the path of peace.

The principles, based on the thoughts and ideas of collaboration reconciliation experts in the field, are: