Sudan Officially Joins Abraham Accords

Three months after its initial announcement that it would formally recognize Israel’s right to exist, Sudan on Wednesday officially joined the Abraham Accords in a modest ceremony far removed from the grandiose September White House affair. The African nation’s justice minister, Nasredeen Abdelbari, signed the document formalizing diplomatic ties with the Jewish state during United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s Wednesday visit to Khartoum. In return for its October agreement to form relations with Israel, Sudan was removed from Washington’s state sponsors of terror list, and all current and future American lawsuits pertaining to the country’s role in the attacks in Africa in the 1990s’ against US troops and civilians were settled. In September, representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel joined US President Donald Trump at the White House for a celebratory signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. Since then, both Sudan and Morocco have joined the rapprochement effort transforming the Middle East, and several other Arab states are said to be soon joining the club.