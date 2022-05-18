The Controversy Over the Killing of Palestinian-American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh   

After days of conflicting reports, the culprit responsible for killing Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh remains elusive. Abu Akleh was shot in the head and killed on May 11, while covering an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) anti-terrorist operation in Jenin.

Much of the confusion surrounding her death stems from contradictory media coverage and indecisive statements. Al Jazeera, the network Abu Akleh had reported for since 1997, published the headline: “Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces.” The network said that Abu Akleh had been “assassinated in cold blood,” alleging that Israeli forces targeted her.

“Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh is killed while reporting on an Israeli raid,” NPR’s headline read. The New York Times ran with: “Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinian Journalist, Dies, Aged 51.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “Based on the preliminary information that we have, there is significant possibility that the journalist was shot by the armed Palestinians.”

Bennett explained that, during the IDF operation, “armed Palestinians shot in an inaccurate, indiscriminate and uncontrolled manner,” in contrast with IDF troops who “returned fire as accurately, carefully and responsibly as possible.”

Other journalists who were on the scene, such as Ali Al-Samoudi, who was shot in the back and wounded alongside Abu Akleh, reject this explanation. Al-Samoudi alleged that when the journalists were fired upon, no Palestinian combatants were in the vicinity. Indeed, he stated that “there was no Palestinian resistance at all at the scene.”

Shatha Hanaysha, another journalist who was standing close to Abu Akleh, reinforced this claim to Al Jazeera, saying: “We were four journalists, we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets,” and charging that the Israeli soldiers continued firing even after Abu Akleh had fallen to the ground.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military has portrayed the death as an incident of crossfire during a battle between IDF soldiers and Palestinian combatants. IDF spokesman Ran Kochav told Army Radio that “even if soldiers shot at – or, God forbid, hurt – someone who was not involved, this happened in battle, during a firefight, where this Palestinian is with the shooters. So, this thing can happen.”

Bennett also has taken this stance, saying that “Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the exchange” of gunfire and accusing the Palestinian Authority of capitalizing on the incident. Indeed, Bennett argued that “the president of the PA made unfounded accusations against Israel before any investigation had been carried out.”

Further controversy emerged after Bennett reproached the Palestinian Authority for refusing to cooperate in a joint investigation of the killing of Abu Akleh. He told reporters that “Israel has called on the PA to conduct a joint forensic analysis based on all the documentation and findings available in order to uncover the truth.”

The Palestinian public prosecutor’s office claimed to have done its own preliminary investigation, concluding that Israeli troops were the only ones firing at the time of Abu Akleh’s death. This discovery was supposedly drawn from the results of an autopsy, as well as bullet marks on a tree, and interviews with witnesses. Conversely, an initial probe by the IDF proved inconclusive.

At a memorial to Abu Akleh the day after her death, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the PA would not cooperate in a joint investigation and would instead “turn immediately to the International Criminal Court to prosecute the criminals.”

Responding to the allegations, Israel’s Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said, “Anyone who claims the IDF killed the journalist is not doing so on the basis of an investigation or facts, but propaganda.” Indeed, he claimed that Israel’s initial investigation found it was “not possible to tell whether she was killed by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire.”

As Israel’s Channel 12 reported, the bullet recovered from the scene was a 5.56x45mm NATO round, used in both M16 and M4 rifles, possessed by both the IDF and Palestinian combatants. The Palestinian coroners also determined that it was “not possible to tell whether she was killed by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire.” Nevertheless, the Palestinian Authority declined to hand over the bullet which killed Abu Akleh for inspection by Israeli investigators.

The tragedy comes after a series of five distinct Palestinian terror attacks against Israeli citizens over the past two months, during which 19 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed. Bennett explained that the initial IDF incursion into Jenin was “part of a series of counterterrorism efforts meant to put an end to the wave of terrorism and restore security to Israeli citizens,” since Jenin is regarded as the source of numerous recent terrorist incursions into Israel.

In the same period, 30 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, largely as a result of counterterrorist raids. A United Nations report showed that last year saw the highest number of Palestinian casualties from Israel-Palestinian hostilities since 2014, and the highest degree of violent settler conflict since 2017.

Tensions further escalated on May 13, during the funeral of Abu Akleh in Jenin, when Israeli riot police clashed with mourners and pallbearers, as the coffin almost fell to the ground. The Israel Police claimed an agreement had been struck with the journalist’s family for the coffin to be carried in a hearse, with violence breaking out when mourners refused to let the hearse through and insisted on carrying the coffin on foot.

However, Abu Akleh’s brother, Antoun Abu Akleh, directly contradicted this statement, telling the AFP news agency that “there was no agreement” between the family and police officials over funeral arrangements. “We gave them the number of participants and the path of the funeral, and this is what happened,” he said.

Video footage from the funeral shows riot police armed with batons beating back the crowd, and even hitting the men carrying the coffin. Projectiles were thrown by the crowd, while stun grenades and smoke grenades were used by the police. Moreover, contrary to the September 2021 ruling of the Jerusalem Magistrate Court, which decreed that flying the Palestinian flag in Israel is not a criminal offense, police were seen tearing Palestinian flags from the coffin.

Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi told CNN: “When Omer Barlev was appointed as Israel’s public security minister, he issued a directive limiting confiscation of Palestinian flags from demonstrators to cases where there is an immediate risk of disturbance of the peace. But what the police are doing directly opposes the minister’s orders. … What we see is flag-phobia of the Palestinian flag.”

In the aftermath of the clash at Jenin, Barlev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered an inquiry into police misconduct.

The behavior of the Israel Police has been the source of substantial international criticism. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the brutal police conduct at the funeral, lamenting: “We are deeply troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh.” Similarly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to the clash in Jenin as “deeply disturbing” and an “intrusion into what should have been a peaceful procession.”

Some commentators have speculated that the violent display by the police served to undermine Israel’s initial public relations credibility over its alleged responsibility for the killing.

The High Representative of the European Union released a statement saying the body is “appalled” by the lack of police sensitivity. The statement said that “the EU condemns the disproportionate use of force and the disrespectful behavior by the Israeli police against the participants of the mourning procession,” and called for an independent investigation into the situation surrounding Shireen Abu Akleh’s death.

Similarly, UN human rights experts echoed the call for “a prompt, transparent, thorough and independent investigation into her death.” They continued to imply their suspicion of Israeli responsibility, citing the statistic that “more than 40 Palestinian journalists had reportedly been killed since 2000, with hundreds injured or targeted for violence.” A press statement from UN Security Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, emphasized the requirement of an independent inquiry and the “need to ensure accountability.”

