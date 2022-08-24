The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
24-year-old American Israeli Student Develops AI-based App to Prevent Food Waste
(L-R) Entrepreneurship Center manager Eyal Goldzand, entrepreneur Daniela Saunyama, and SustainEat co-founder Avichai Shapiro. (Roy Sahar)
Environment
Health
People & Pods
Technology
food
Waste
app
sustainability
Food security
Food Insecurity
Artificial Intelligence

24-year-old American Israeli Student Develops AI-based App to Prevent Food Waste

Maya Margit
08/24/2022

SustainEat, which offers personalized recipes and shopping lists, set to launch ‘in coming months’

An American Israeli student has developed an artificial intelligence-based mobile app that aims to cut down food waste and improve nutrition.

Daniela Saunyama, 24, an immigrant to Israel from New Jersey and veteran of the Israeli military’s Search and Rescue Brigade, is a third-year nutritional sciences student at Ariel University.

She first presented the idea for the app during a course on nutrition and technology. Saunyama was then accepted into the university’s entrepreneurship accelerator program to further develop her idea together with co-founder and fellow student Avichai Shapiro.

People were throwing out so much food and not realizing that they have food in their house before going out to buy [more]

The app, called SustainEat, is set to launch in Israel in the coming months before reaching the United States and other countries, Saunyama said.

“I just saw that there was a problem in the kitchen: People were throwing out so much food and not realizing that they have food in their house before going out to buy [more],” she told The Media Line. “People are not only endangering their health by having old food in their fridge but are also wasting a lot of money in general.”

SustainEat helps cut food waste in several ways. Firstly, it keeps an inventory of the food in a person’s home by scanning shopping receipts (or via manual input) and by providing an estimated expiration date for each product. The app notifies users of any items that are approaching expiry and offers personalized recipes that are based on a user’s unique dietary preferences.

A prototype of the SustainEat app that is set to launch soon. (Screenshot: Courtesy)

It can also recommend personalized grocery lists in order to cut down on shopping times and save money.

“This [personalized shopping list] is created from all kinds of information that you put into the app so it’s using AI technology in order to make this personalization happen,” Saunyama explained.

The goal, the budding entrepreneur said, is to make nutrition, shopping, and cooking more efficient. Unlike other food waste apps, SustainEat is entirely personalized and learns what to recommend to users based on their input.

“We’re an end-to-end solution because we help you from grocery shopping to when you’re throwing things out and cooking your food,” she said. “We want to use specialized technology in order to customize the whole way. In addition to that, we also have a focus on sustainability.”

Roughly 35% of food in Israel goes to waste. There are significant environmental and economic repercussions to food loss in Israel and the world.

Dr. Shiri Sherf-Dagan, who teaches the course on nutrition and technology that Saunyama attended, noted that food loss is a major problem around the globe. In fact, the UN estimates that nearly half of all produce goes to waste each year.

A prototype of the SustainEat app that is set to launch soon. (Screenshot: Courtesy)

“Roughly 35% of food in Israel goes to waste,” Sherf-Dagan, who works both at Ariel University and Assuta Medical Centers, told The Media Line. “There are significant environmental and economic repercussions to food loss in Israel and the world.”

Sherf-Dagan recommended a two-pronged approach to address the issue: implement legislation and taxation policies, as well as educate people regarding best practices for food consumption and storage. She also believes that apps like the one developed by Saunyama can help.

“At the moment there is a significant need to advance technologies that will help individuals and communities better manage their buying and use of products in order to reduce food waste,” Sherf-Dagan said. “Similarly, by preventing good food from getting thrown away and with the help of donations to those in need, we can also reduce food insecurity in Israel and the world.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Environment
MORE FROM Environment

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.