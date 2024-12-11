After Dubai Murder, Chabad Balances Open Door Policy With Security Concerns

More than 15 years after a terror attack on a Mumbai Chabad house led Chabad institutions around the world to tighten their security, the recent murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai has Chabad emissaries on high alert

When news broke of the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai last month, members of the Chabad movement around the world went into mourning. Now, many of those involved in running Chabad houses—the centers devoted to disseminating the influential Hassidic movement in more than 100 countries around the world—are concerned about the risk of further attacks.

Kogan’s killing, which Israel described as a “criminal antisemitic terrorist attack,” isn’t the first time a Chabad community or member has been targeted in a hate crime. Still, it points to new concerns, especially as Chabad communities worldwide prepare to publicly celebrate Hanukkah later this month.

No one feels really safe right now. We’re opening our eyes.

Rabbi Dovi Pinkovitch of Chabad Amsterdam said that members of his community aren’t worried but are taking more precautions. “No one feels really safe right now,” he told The Media Line. “We’re opening our eyes.”

He noted that the center has started requiring attendees to sign up in advance for events.

Zalman Myer-Smith, director of security for Chabad Florida, told The Media Line that Kogan’s death underscored the potential dangers of being visibly Jewish. “The essence of a Chabad rabbi’s work is to engage with the public, which inherently involves exposure. It’s not a spectator sport—it’s hands-on and deeply personal,” he said. “While central to their mission, this engagement creates security challenges for rabbis and their families, especially in hostile environments or remote locations.”

Chabad runs nearly 6,000 centers worldwide, including 1,900 in the US. In many of the areas Chabad operates, Chabad rabbis and their families are the most visible representatives of the Jewish community.

The killing of a Chabad rabbi in a country considered relatively safe only deepens this sense of vulnerability

“This visibility is a double-edged sword: it’s critical for outreach but also increases security risks,” Myer-Smith said. “It’s disheartening to see that Jews feel unsafe almost everywhere these days—whether in Israel, Europe, or even nations that are part of the Abraham Accords. The killing of a Chabad rabbi in a country considered relatively safe only deepens this sense of vulnerability.”

Myer-Smith said that Chabad in the US has significantly improved its security infrastructure over the past few years, including developing relationships with law enforcement, upgrading physical security, and contracting security personnel.

“Antisemitism has been escalating in America, with physical attacks and fears of terrorism becoming more pronounced,” he said. “These challenges are relatively new in America, but we’ve proactively prepared for them. The events of October 7 shocked and horrified all of us, but it didn’t fundamentally change our security posture, although it highlighted the importance of planning for worst-case scenarios.”

He said that Jews in America have become more aware of the need for security. “While it’s deeply sad that we’ve reached this point, staying vigilant and proactive is critical,” he said. “We constantly review scenarios, think about potential threats, and develop countermeasures. Unfortunately, as history has shown, it’s our job to ensure we’re as prepared as possible to protect our people and institutions.”

Before Kogan’s death, one of the most significant attacks on Chabad happened in 2008, when a terror attack on the Chabad House in Mumbai resulted in the deaths of six civilians, including the center’s rabbi and his wife. Following that attack, Chabad houses around the world stepped up their security.

Rabbi Menachem Lazar of Chabad Rome said that security there has been heightened since the 2008 killing. “We also have an office in Israel that guides us,” he told The Media Line. “Following the news from Dubai, we received updates and instructions, though much of what we follow is already in place. We’ve been on alert for quite a while now.”

Life must go on. We can’t let fear paralyze us.

Lazar said that the essence of a Chabad rabbi’s work involves engaging with the public, which inherently involves exposure. “Life must go on,” he said. “We can’t let fear paralyze us. At the same time, we maintain high security standards and always upgrade equipment, seeking expert advice and staying prepared.”

He said that each Chabad center has security measures including alarms, cameras, and security guards.

“While we can never prevent every possibility, we do everything to ensure safety,” he said.

As Rome prepares for Hanukkah, the menorah near the colosseum is expected to shine again this year despite concerns about rising antisemitism. Lazar said the Italian police will provide security for the candle lighting event.

“The Italian government is very supportive and ensures we feel safe,” he said.

Not all Chabad communities worldwide feel they can trust local authorities. Leaders of Chabad in The Hague are especially concerned about institutional antisemitism.

A source from Chabad in The Hague said that community members are concerned following the issuing of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague.

“We are facing a new challenge, which is the first step of institutionalizing antisemitism, and the cooperation of the Dutch government might mean that the Jewish communities in the Netherlands are no longer safe here,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Media Line.

He said that members of the community were not surprised by the violence against Israelis visiting Amsterdam for a soccer game last month. “There is antisemitism within the police in Amsterdam that has been going on for a few months now,” he said. “The mayor of Amsterdam doesn’t do much to prevent this.”

“The community is shocked and mourning the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan,” he continued. “Meanwhile, our character of openness will not change. We have been living with extreme security measures for a few years now. This is unfortunately the reality of most Jews in Europe.”

Pinkovitch, from Chabad in Amsterdam, also expressed disappointment in local authorities. “The city authorities say they are doing everything they can, but unfortunately, we don’t feel this way,” he said.