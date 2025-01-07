Peter Yarrow, Folk Music Icon and Peace Advocate, Dies at 86

Peter Yarrow, celebrated singer-songwriter and member of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died on Tuesday at his home in Manhattan at the age of 86. His publicist, Ken Sunshine, confirmed the cause was bladder cancer, a condition Yarrow had battled for four years. Known for his musical contributions and steadfast commitment to peace and social justice, Yarrow leaves behind a legacy that extended far beyond the stage.

Yarrow’s career began in the fertile folk scene of New York City’s Greenwich Village in the early 1960s. A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in psychology, he found inspiration for his music in courses on American folk literature. His journey led him to the Newport Folk Festival, where he met music manager Albert Grossman. Grossman assembled Yarrow with Mary Travers and Noel Paul Stookey to form Peter, Paul and Mary, a group that would become synonymous with the folk revival movement.

The trio’s debut album, Peter, Paul and Mary, released in 1962, became an instant success, spending 10 months in the Billboard Top 10. Hits like “If I Had a Hammer” and “Lemon Tree” showcased their ability to combine haunting harmonies with socially conscious lyrics. The group’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind”, performed at the 1963 March on Washington, cemented the song’s place as a civil rights anthem. That same year, they introduced the world to “Puff, the Magic Dragon”, a whimsical song co-written by Yarrow that became a cultural touchstone.

Over the next decade, Peter, Paul and Mary notched six Top 10 singles and five Grammy Awards. They were as much political activists as musicians, lending their voices to movements for civil rights, anti-war protests, and environmental advocacy. Yarrow’s lyrics often carried powerful messages. Songs like “The Great Mandala” told the story of a hunger-striking war protester, while “Day Is Done” expressed hope for a brighter, more equitable future.

Yarrow’s activism extended beyond his music. In 2000, he co-founded Operation Respect, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering tolerance and preventing bullying among schoolchildren. The program’s centerpiece was “Don’t Laugh at Me,” a poignant song that addressed the pain of exclusion and ridicule. Operation Respect reached over 22,000 schools in the US and expanded internationally, including initiatives in the Middle East and beyond. Yarrow’s work often brought him to conflict zones, where he sought to inspire dialogue and cooperation among diverse communities.

Yarrow’s connection to the Middle East deepened through a partnership with The Media Line. As part of its initiative to foster dialogue and understanding, The Media Line established the Mideast Press Club, which brought together Israeli and Palestinian journalists. Yarrow participated in a 2009 event in Jerusalem under the auspices of the Mideast Press Club, where he introduced Operation Respect to journalists from both communities. The program was designed to reach children in Israeli and Palestinian schools, with the hope of fostering dialogue and cooperation in a region marked by decades of conflict.

Expect the leaders and the parents to be inspired by the children who are ready to do something that the [leaders] are not ready to do. Understand that extraordinary things have happened.

During the event, Yarrow delivered an impassioned presentation, emphasizing the power of children to act as catalysts for change where adults might falter.

Responding to a suggestion that the Palestinian situation is not analogous to the American Civil Rights movement, Yarrow replied, “Of course there are impediments [to success in improving lives in this region]. We’re living with the reality and we have to change that. If you want to break it, don’t expect the parents to do it and don’t expect the leaders to do it. Expect the leaders and the parents to be inspired by the children who are ready to do something that the [leaders] are not ready to do. Understand that extraordinary things have happened.”

Yarrow’s efforts in Israel also included his involvement in events promoting cultural exchange, such as a 2009 performance at the launch of an “American Corner” cultural center in the city of Acre. The event brought together Jewish and Arab community leaders and featured a musical celebration aimed at fostering unity. Yarrow performed alongside Israeli superstar David Broza and a trio of Israeli and Arab teenage musicians, further highlighting the role of music in bridging divides.

Throughout his activism in the region, Yarrow drew parallels to his experiences in the American civil rights movement, insisting that the same principles of mutual understanding and grassroots engagement could apply in the Middle East. His work reflected his unwavering belief in the power of education, music, and dialogue to inspire lasting change, even in the most challenging circumstances.

While Yarrow’s music and activism earned him widespread acclaim, his personal life was not without controversy. In 1970, he pleaded guilty to “taking indecent liberties” with a 14-year-old girl and served a three-month prison sentence. He later expressed deep remorse, stating, “I cannot adequately express my apologies and sorrow for the pain and injury I have caused.” Despite receiving a presidential pardon from Jimmy Carter in 1981, the conviction continued to shadow his career, particularly during the #MeToo era, when several planned performances were canceled.

I cannot adequately express my apologies and sorrow for the pain and injury I have caused

Born on May 31, 1938, to Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants, Yarrow grew up in Manhattan in a family that valued art and education. His father, Bernard Yarrow, served as an assistant district attorney under Thomas E. Dewey and later as a vice president of Radio Free Europe. Although his parents divorced when he was young and his father converted to Christianity, Yarrow drew strength from his Jewish heritage, which he credited as a source of inspiration throughout his life.

In addition to his work with Peter, Paul and Mary, Yarrow pursued a solo career. While his 1972 debut album, Peter, received a lukewarm reception, his songwriting remained influential. His composition “Torn Between Two Lovers” became a No. 1 hit for Mary MacGregor in 1976. The trio reunited periodically for benefit concerts and resumed touring full-time in 1981, continuing until Travers’ death in 2009.

I believe folk music has had a positive effect on the decency, humanity, and empathy of society

Yarrow often collaborated with his daughter, Bethany, and cellist Rufus Cappadocia as part of the group Peter, Bethany and Rufus. Together, they brought Yarrow’s signature blend of music and activism to new audiences. Reflecting on his legacy, Yarrow once said, “I believe folk music has had a positive effect on the decency, humanity, and empathy of society.”

Yarrow is survived by his wife, Marybeth McCarthy, whom he remarried in 2022, their two children, Christopher and Bethany, and a granddaughter.